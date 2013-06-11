LONDON Brent crude edged further below $104 per barrel on Tuesday after the world's largest consumer, the United States, nearly doubled an estimate of its shale oil reserves, while prospects of a slowdown in Chinese demand sapped prices.

U.S. oil production has soared as new drilling techniques have unlocked shale deposits countrywide. The Energy Information Administration now estimates such shale oil reserves at 58 billion barrels, up from 32 billion in 2011.

"Non-OPEC supply looks set to climb by more than 1 million barrels per day this year," said Carsten Fritsch of Commerzbank.

"Unless demand recovers, the oil market will remain oversupplied, which argues against any price recovery in the near future."

Brent crude fell 27 cents at $103.68 a barrel by 0905 GMT, while U.S. oil slipped 15 cents to $95.62.

Increasing oil supplies and waning demand in China, the world's number two oil consumer, are likely to hold down prices.

Data from China showed a slowdown in the economy of the world's biggest energy consumer, with May exports weak and domestic activity struggling to pick up.

Implied oil demand rose in May at its lowest annual rate since September 2012, Reuters calculations show.

Further bearish news could surface later on Tuesday if oil stockpiles in the United States rise, as predicted.

A Reuters poll of analysts expects U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles to have risen last week on higher imports, in a counter-seasonal increase that may squeeze prices.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release their monthly reports of global oil demand later on Tuesday.

Also helping to keep a lid on prices is continued oil supply from South Sudan, despite threats from Sudan that it would stop cross-border flows in a row over alleged support for rebels.

In the latest conflict, Sudan had said it would close the two export pipelines with its African neighbour within two months unless Juba halted support for insurgents operating across the shared border.

