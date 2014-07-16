A customer uses a petrol nozzle to fill up his tank in a gas station in Nice August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files

SINGAPORE Brent crude climbed above $106 a barrel on Wednesday as data from China showed its economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter and the country's implied oil demand rose to its highest sine the beginning of last year.

The improving economic outlook in the world's second largest economy and No.2 oil consumer offset downward pressure on Brent from easing concerns about supply disruptions from violence in North Africa, the Middle East and Ukraine.

"At this moment the market is quite euphoric on Chinese economic and oil demand growth," said Victor Shum, senior partner at Singapore energy consultant Purvin & Gertz.

Brent was trading below $106 a barrel prior to the release of China's economic data but quickly jumped higher.

Brent climbed 8 cents to $106.10 by 0535 GMT, after hitting an intraday low of $104.39 a barrel on Tuesday, the lowest in more than three months. The August contract expires on Wednesday.

U.S. crude gained 51 cents to $100.47 a barrel. The contract fell as low as $99.01 a barrel in the previous session to break the 200-day moving average of $99.92, a key technical indicator closely watched by traders.

"Chinese economic data could be the catalyst to push Brent back up towards $108 a barrel," said Ben Le Brun, a market analyst at Sydney-based trader OptionsXpress.

The better-than-expected economic data from China is likely have a positive impact on oil prices for at least the next 24 hours, Le Brun added.

China's economy grew 7.5 percent between April and June from a year ago, slightly above expectations and up from 7.4 percent in the first quarter, government data showed on Wednesday.

China's implied oil demand rose 2.6 percent compared with a year ago to 10.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in June, the highest since January 2013, according to Reuters calculations based on preliminary government data.

"The latest oil results show demand is picking up. The market is reacting in a robust way to the growth theme out of China," Shum added.

Other data released on Wednesday from Beijing showed factory output rose 9.2 percent last month compared with a year ago, beating expectations of a 9 percent increase.

Fixed asset investment rose 17.3 percent in the first six months with a year earlier, above forecasts for a 17.2 percent rise; retail sales rose 12.4 percent in June from a year ago, in line with analysts' predictions.

U.S. CRUDE STOCKS DOWN

U.S. crude prices firmed on the expectation of strong U.S. economic data, including industrial production and official oil inventory figures, to be released later on Wednesday, Le Brun said.

Crude oil inventories fell 4.8 million barrels in the week ended July 11, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday. [IDnL2N0PQ22U].

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories were forecast to have fallen 2.1 million barrels last week, as refiners increased output, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

The more closely watched weekly oil data from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due later on Wednesday.

Investors were also eyeing the situation in Libya where oil output had risen to 588,000 bpd, even as militia groups continued to fight amongst themselves for control of Tripoli's international airport in the country's worst violence in six months.

Gains in oil prices were being capped by traders' concerns over increased supply, Shum indicated.

"We now have Libyan output adding to output and the market is wondering how to accommodate that supply. Iraq supply has not been affected {by the Islamist insurgency] so the supply story is bearish," Shum said.

"We have two counterbalancing forces and the market is reacting more to China growth," he added.

Europe could also impose fresh sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis on Wednesday after Kiev suggested Russia was involved in an air strike on Tuesday that killed 11 people.

Iran and six world powers appeared likely to extend a July 20 deadline to reach agreement over Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for a lifting of sanctions following talks on Tuesday.

(Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Tom Hogue and Anupama Dwivedi)