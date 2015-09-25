The current price of gasoline is shown on a gas station sign in Encinitas, California August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

NEW YORK Global oil markets seesawed around break-even on Friday, jumping 2 percent in early trade on lift from a Wall Street rally and then retracing those gains as crude traders waited for direction from weekly U.S. rig count data.

Oil prices were still headed for weekly gains as optimism in recent days about lower stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for U.S. crude outweighed worries about builds in U.S. gasoline inventories.

Brent, the global benchmark for oil, was down 25 cents at $47.92 a barrel by 11:57 a.m. EDT. It had risen almost $1 at the session high, then turned negative.

U.S. crude was up 45 cents, or 1 percent, at $45.36, in choppy trade.

The latest weekly reading on the U.S. oil rig count is due from industry firm Baker Hughes at 1 p.m. EDT. The rig count has fallen over the past three weeks, indicating potential declines in future oil production.

Oil rallied early in the session following equity markets which rose on upward revisions to U.S. economic growth in the second quarter and after remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that eased concerns about slowing global growth.

(Additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov Simon Falush; Editing by David Gregorio)