By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, May 14 Oil prices fell on Monday as
Greece's inability to form a coalition government and concerns
about a slowing Chinese economy fed worries about the outlook
for petroleum demand.
Greece's turmoil triggered selling in dollar-denominated
copper and gold, sending a benchmark commodities index to a
19-month low, while pressuring the euro to a four-month low
against the dollar and weighing on the stock market.
Hedge funds and large speculators made the biggest-ever cuts
in their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in
the week to May 8, according to government data released on
Friday, adding to this week's bearish sentiment.
Crude futures extended losses that, in the two weeks ending
on Friday, left Brent crude down 6.2 percent and U.S. crude off
8.4 percent.
"The situation in Greece, hitting the euro, comes after last
week's China data showing growth is slowing and the trading
losses by JPMorgan have hurt confidence," said Phil Flynn,
analyst at PFGBest Research in Chicago.
Brent crude fell 69 cents to settle at $111.57 a
barrel, having slumped to $110.04, the lowest intraday price
since last falling below the $110 level on Jan. 25.
The front-month Brent June contract expires on Wednesday.
U.S. crude fell $1.35 to settle at $94.78, having
slipped to $93.65, a 2012 low and weakest intraday price since
Dec. 19. Prices remained below the 200-day average after closing
below that level on Friday.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R increased to
$16.79 a barrel, based on settlements, ahead of this week's
planned reversal of the Seaway crude pipeline. The reversal will
allow stockpiles bottlenecked in the U.S. Midwest to be sent to
the refinery-rich Gulf Coast.
Brent's total trading volume was 13 percent above the 30-day
average and outpaced turnover for U.S. crude, which lagged its
30-day average by 17 percent.
Brent and U.S. crude, heating oil and gasoline
futures all have relative strength index (RSI) readings below 30
after the recent price slide. A reading below 30 suggests an
oversold condition to investors who follow technical indicators.
CHINA TRIES TO BOOST ECONOMY
China's central bank cut the banks reserve requirement on
Saturday in an attempt to loosen lending and head-off the risk
of a sudden slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
The reserve cut came after oil ended last week under
pressure from data showing China's industrial production in
April grew at its slowest pace in nearly three years.
GREECE AND EURO ZONE TURMOIL
A governing coalition in Greece remained elusive after the
inconclusive election May 6 and new elections looked
increasingly likely, prompting European Union policymakers to
warn Athens it cannot remain in the euro zone if it tore up
bailout program agreements.
Opinion polls show that anti-bailout parties would probably
post the strongest result in another election, seen as
increasingly likely to be held next month.
The euro's tumble amid this euro zone turmoil added to the
strength of the dollar index. A stronger U.S. currency
can pressure dollar-denominated commodities by making them more
expensive for consumers using other currencies.
SAUDI ARABIA'S $100/BBL TARGET
Saudi Arabia wants a Brent price of around $100 a barrel and
would like to see global inventories rise before demand picks up
in the second half of the year, the kingdom's Oil Minister Ali
al-Naimi said on Sunday.
U.S. crude inventories were expected to have risen for an
eighth straight time last week, a Reuters analyst survey on
Monday showed. Distillate stocks were seen unchanged and
gasoline stocks slightly higher.
Higher production from Saudi Arabia, Libya and Iraq has
helped cushion global supply as U.S. and EU sanctions continue
to limit Iran's exports ahead of an EU embargo on Iranian
barrels set for July.
Iran's chief nuclear negotiator warned Western powers on
Sunday that applying pressure on Tehran could jeopardize talks
on its nuclear program, state television reported.
(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New Yor, Simon Falush in
London and Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore; Editing by
Marguerita Choy, David Gregorio and Alden Bentley)