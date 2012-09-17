* Brent crashes $5 at lowest point, recovers some losses
* U.S. crude also down, refined products drop
* White House has no announcement on SPR
(New throughout, updates prices, market activity)
By David Sheppard and Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Sept 17 Oil fell nearly $3 on Monday
in a wild session that saw Brent plunge more than $5 a barrel in
a wave of late, high-volume selling before paring losses as
markets sought an explanation for the sudden crash.
Many traders said the sell-off appeared to have stemmed from
a problem with an automated computer trading program. A top
regulator at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC) said the agency was "looking into" the trades behind the
price plunge and was in contact with the exchanges.
Brent crude, which had settled at $116.66 a barrel on Friday
in its seventh straight session of gains, sank from $115.20 at
1:52 p.m. EDT ( 1752 GMT) t o $111.60 three minutes later as
trading volumes - which had been muted by the Rosh Hashanah
holiday - shot up.
Volumes began to retreat after that, but picked up at 2:10
p.m. EDT when Brent put in a new low of $111.50.
U.S. crude dropped from $98.65 a barrel to below $95 during
the period.
"I've been doing this for 14 years and that's the fastest
move I've ever seen," said John Gretzinger, energy risk manager
at INTL-FCStone in Kansas City.
"I think it was too fast to be anything but HFT
(high-frequency trading) or other algos," he said, referring to
trades based on algorithms. "We just don't know right now, but
that's my gut feeling."
Thirteen thousand U.S. crude lots and 10,000 Brent lots
traded in one minute during the price drop, up from 131 and 152
lots respectively in the minute prior to the first waves of
selling.
CME Group, where U.S. crude primarily trades, said
it was unaware of any technical issue that may have contributed
to the selling on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).
IntercontinentalExchange Inc, home of the Brent crude
oil contract in London, declined to comment.
Scott O'Malia, a commissioner at the CFTC, said the
regulator was looking at what might have been behind the sudden
price plunge.
"Our people are aware of it" O'Malia told Reuters. "They
are in contact with CME and ICE and are going to get to the
bottom of it."
Brent November crude closed down $2.87 at $113.79 a
barrel, having traded from $117.02 to $111.50. Brent's 200-day
moving average, a key technical indicator for traders, was at
$111.85 a barrel.
U.S. October crude, set to expire on Thursday, fell
$2.38 to settle at $96.62 a barrel. It traded between $94.65 a
barrel and $99.52 a barrel during the session.
Traders said large oil-consuming customers had used the
selloff as a chance to establish new hedges, helping prices
recover.
WHITE HOUSE: NO SPR ANNOUNCEMENT
The market has also been watching for any move to release
crude oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which
government officials have said was an option to ease the pain of
high oil prices on consumers.
After the price crash, the White House said the possibility
of releasing crude from the reserve remained "on the table", but
it had no further announcement.
"I haven't seen any major producer selling or other
structures in the market that would cause such a huge spike
lower," said one Wall Street oil trader, who asked not to be
identified.
"And the complex seems devoid of any concrete news that
would cause a selloff of such magnitude."
Others, however, said the market may have been due for a
correction after Brent rallied by more than 33 percent between
the low of $88.49 a barrel on June 22 and a four-month intraday
high of $117.95 a barrel on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Matthew Robinson in New York;
Christopher Johnson in London and Luke Pachymuthu in Singapore;
Editing by Marguerita Choy, Bob Burgdorfer and Dale Hudson)