* U.S. manufacturing sector expands in September
* China's factory activity shrinks for 2nd month in Sept
* Euro zone manufacturing points to new recession
By Adam Kerlin
NEW YORK, Oct 1 Brent crude fell slightly on
Monday in choppy trading as oil markets balanced
better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data against signs of
economic weakness in Asia and evidence of a new recession in the
debt-saddled euro zone.
The international benchmark came under early pressure from
data showing factory activity in No. 2 oil consumer China
contracted, while euro zone manufacturing suffered the worst
quarter for three years in the three months to September.
Prices briefly pushed higher in early U.S. activity after
data showed U.S. manufacturing expanded in September, shaking
off three months of weakness as new orders and employment picked
up. The data helped keep U.S. crude in positive territory, even
as Brent shook off gains to trade lower.
"This is a market that has plenty of excuses for moving
higher," energy analyst Tim Evans of Citi Futures Perspective
said, pointing to the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest quantitative
easing and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
"But without stronger physical demand for petroleum, higher
price levels will not be sustainable."
Oil markets have been weighing unrest in the Middle East and
the potential for supply disruptions as well as
maintenance-related delays in North Sea crude shipments against
weak fuel demand and economic data in recent weeks.
Front-month Brent crude traded down 79 cents at
$111.60 a barrel by 11:54 a.m. EDT (1554 GMT), off highs of
$113.27.
U.S. crude rose 7 cents to trade at $92.26 a barrel, having
hit $93.33.
Brent gained 14.9 percent in the third quarter, following a
drop of 20 percent in the second quarter, while U.S. crude rose
8.5 percent in the quarter after slumping 17.5 percent in
April-June.
(Editing by Dale Hudson and Keiron Henderson)