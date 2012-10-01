* U.S. manufacturing sector expands in September
* China's factory activity shrinks for 2nd month in Sept
* Euro zone manufacturing points to new recession
(Adds analyst comment, poll of analysts on crude inventories)
By Adam Kerlin
NEW YORK, Oct 1 Brent crude slipped on Monday as
signs of economic weakness in Asia and a looming recession in
the debt-saddled euro zone tempered more optimistic U.S.
manufacturing data.
The international benchmark came under early pressure from
data showing factory activity in No. 2 oil consumer China
contracted, while euro zone manufacturing suffered the worst
quarter for three years in the three months to September.
In a day of light trading, U.S. crude futures rose slightly
on data showing U.S. manufacturing expanded in September,
shaking off three months of weakness as new orders and
employment picked up.
U.S. crude settled in positive territory, but Brent reversed
its early gains to settle lower.
"This is a market that has plenty of excuses for moving
higher," energy analyst Tim Evans of Citi Futures Perspective
said, pointing to the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest quantitative
easing and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
"But without stronger physical demand for petroleum, higher
price levels will not be sustainable."
Oil markets have been weighing unrest in the Middle East and
the potential for supply disruptions as well as
maintenance-related delays in North Sea crude shipments against
weak fuel demand and economic data in recent weeks.
Front-month Brent crude traded down 20 cents to
settle at $112.19 a barrel, off highs of $113.27 a barrel struck
earlier in the session.
U.S. crude rose 29 cents to settle at $92.48 a barrel,
having hit $93.33 earlier.
Trading volumes were light, with Brent down 27 percent and
U.S. crude down nearly 33 percent on the session.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude fell to $19.78 a barrel, after
nearing $21.00 during intraday trade o n F riday, its highest
level since mid-August.
Jefferies Bache Senior Vice President Andrew Lebow said the
higher than expected U.S. manufacturing numbers coupled with a
"lackluster" day for Europe helped narrow the premium.
"It looks like we saw some profit taking today, but I still
think the main drivers of the market were the economic factors,"
said Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford,
Connecticut, adding that key employment and durable goods
numbers out later this week will help draw a clearer picture of
U.S. economic health.
Brent gained 14.9 percent in the third quarter, following a
drop of 20 percent in the second quarter, while U.S. crude rose
8.5 percent in the quarter after slumping 17.5 percent in
April-June.
Traders were also keeping an eye on further delays in
shipments of North Sea Forties crude, one of the most important
grades underpinning the Brent contract, which have helped
support futures prices in recent weeks.
A seventh cargo of the crude was delayed for October, due to
lower output levels, traders said, adding to concerns about
supplies. September and October Forties delays are the most
significant since May's loading program, when 11 out of 19
planned Forties cargos were deferred.
U.S. November RBOB gasoline futures were down 0.09
percent near $2.92 a gallon o n M onday, following a rally last
week ahead of the expiry of the October contract that sent the
front-month contract to the highest level since April.
A Reuters poll of analysts released Monday forecast a 1.5
million barrel build in crude inventories for the week to Sept.
28, on expectations of a rebound in crude imports. Gasoline and
distillate stockpiles are expected to decline slightly.
ECONOMIC DATA
U.S. crude and the stock markets found support from the
Institute for Supply Management (ISM), which reported its index
of U.S. national factory activity rose to 51.5 from 49.6 in
August, topping expectations for 49.7. It was
the first time since May that the index has been above the 50
threshold that indicates expansion in the sector.
Stocks later pared gains after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke delivered a broad defense of the central bank's
controversial bond-buying stimulus plan.
An official survey of factory managers in China remained in
contraction territory for a second successive month in September
despite improving slightly from a nine-month low in August, as
the world's second-biggest economy struggles against cooling
exports, factory output and fixed asset investment.
The European Central Bank will hold a policymakers' meeting
o n T hursday and traders will be closely watching ECB chief Mario
Draghi's comments.
The EU warned on Monday of an "economic and social disaster"
if joblessness among young Europeans continued to rise, calling
for a joint effort to combat record high unemployment in the
countries which share the euro.
(Additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov in London; Editing
by Dale Hudson, Alden Bentley and Jim Marshall)