By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Sept 17 Crude oil futures fell on
Wednesday after a government report showed crude stocks rose
sharply in the United States last week and as a strong dollar
continued to create headwinds for dollar-denominated
commodities.
U.S. crude stocks rose 3.7 million barrels last week,
against expectations for a drop, the Energy Information
Administration said, as refineries cut capacity utilization and
imports jumped.
Brent November crude slipped 8 cents to settle at
$98.97 a barrel, recovering from an intraday low of $98.51.
U.S. October crude fell 46 cents to settle at $94.42,
falling intraday to $93.74.
"It looks like we've got extra oil hanging around - that was
the initial shock of the number," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at
the Price Futures Group in Chicago.
"The number indicates the imports were pretty darn good last
week, (which) may be in part because we had a pretty strong
dollar situation, I think that's why the number was so big."
The recent strength of the dollar has been a
significant headwind for oil, as it makes commodities priced in
dollars more expensive for buyers using other currencies.
Brent and U.S. crude initially extended losses after the
Federal Reserve's policy statement on Wednesday renewed a pledge
to keep U.S. interest rates near zero for a "considerable time"
but issued projections that suggested the central bank may raise
borrowing costs a bit quicker than it had been thinking a few
months ago.
"The recent dollar strength and commodity weakness from that
strength should continue, as a result," said John Kilduff,
partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.
Crude prices rose on Tuesday when Abdullah al-Badri, the
Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC), said that the group could trim its 2015 output
target by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd).
On Wednesday, others in OPEC were cautious. It was too early
to say and the group may not need to cut its oil output target
at its meeting in November, a Gulf OPEC delegate and other OPEC
sources said, as stronger demand in the Northern hemisphere
winter should support oil prices.
Many OPEC countries need oil prices above $100 a barrel to
meet budget needs and analysts say Saudi Arabia, OPEC's biggest
producer, could cut in an effort to support prices. Any OPEC cut
would be the group's first since 2008.
"It makes sense for Saudi Arabia to curb supply," Michael
Poulsen, oil analyst for A/S Global Risk Management, said.
Libya's El Sharara field was shut after a tank was damaged
at the Zawiya refinery, which the field supplies, in fighting
between armed groups, an oil ministry official said on
Wednesday.
Output from El Sharara was first curbed on Tuesday, adding
lift to oil prices and limiting losses on Wednesday, brokers and
traders said.
In OPEC-member Nigeria, oil workers are on strike, another
potentially supportive factor for crude.
