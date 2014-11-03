* U.S. dollar touches seven-year high vs yen
* Saudi Arabia raises prices to Asia, Europe; cuts prices to
U.S.
* Reuters OPEC survey shows slightly lower OPEC output
By Nia Williams
Nov 3 Oil prices tumbled by as much as $2 in the
final minutes of regular trade on Monday, with U.S. crude
breaking to a 29-month low as technical selling overwhelmed news
of a hike in Saudi Arabia's export prices.
A rising dollar and concerns about Chinese economic growth
set a bearish tone early in the session, but global benchmark
Brent crude briefly turned positive after news that Saudi Aramco
had hiked their monthly selling prices to Asia and Europe, a
signal that some took as a sign of plans for lower output.
But Aramco also cut its prices for U.S. customers, helping
drive the futures curve into a contango structure for the first
time since January. Selling in the New York market accelerated
after prices broke the Oct. 27 intraday low of $79.44, traders
said.
"It looks like the market is brushing it (Saudi price hike)
off," said Bill Baruch, senior market strategist at futures for
iitrader.com LLC in Chicago. "Chinese data is really ultimately
weak so is demand really going to be there for oil at a higher
price?"
U.S. crude fell $1.98 to trade at $78.56 per barrel
by 1935 GMT, its lowest since June 2012.
Brent crude fell as low as $84.28 per barrel and was
last trading down $1.38 at $84.48 per barrel.
The dollar powered to a seven-year peak against the yen and
a two-year high against the euro on Monday, extending gains
after the Bank of Japan's latest stimulus move and weighing on
oil, which is priced in the U.S. currency.
Stronger-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data for October
helped boost the dollar, while Chinese economic data pointed to
slowing overall growth and the risk of falling oil demand from
the world's second-largest economy.
Brent and U.S. crude briefly reversed losses in midday
trade, spiking higher after state oil firm Saudi Aramco said it
would raise the price of its flagship Arab light crude in
December for customers in Asia and Europe, reversing some price
cuts the previous month.
(Additional reporting by Christopher Johnson in London,
Catherine Ngai in New York and Seng Li Peng in Singapore;
Editing by Dale Hudson, David Evans, Peter Galloway, Andrew Hay
and Chizu Nomiyama)