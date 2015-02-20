* Brent ends up just a penny, U.S. crude down
* Market bulls let down by smaller-than-expected rig count
drop
* No late short-covering rush in expiring U.S. crude
contract
(Rewrites throughout with settlement prices)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Feb 20 Crude prices ended mixed on
Friday as the number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil fell far less
than expected this week, while heating oil jumped 6 percent
after severe winter cold crimped output at three refineries.
After many bets that crude would rally on Friday from
another plunge in the rig count, and short-covering before the
expiry of the front-month in West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
futures, the action was in refined products instead.
News that at least three refineries, accounting for more
than two-thirds of the U.S. East Coast's refined output, are
being disrupted by single-digit temperatures sent heating oil
futures to six-month highs.
"It's sell crude, buy products today," said Dominick
Chirichella, senior partner at the Energy Management Institute
in New York. "The issues with the East Coast refiners have
certainly been weighing on the market."
WTI's March futures settled down 82 cents at $50.34 a
barrel, expiring as the front-month contract.
Until two weeks ago, March WTI had the highest ever open
interest for a front-month. Market bulls hoping for a further
price recovery from oil's crash to near six-year lows had
thought the contract would see a last-minute spike in
short-covering that would have sent prices soaring.
The front-month in benchmark Brent settled just a
penny higher at $60.22, after falling to a week low of $57.80 on
Thursday.
Brent held steady despite data from oil services firm Baker
Hughes showing the oil rig count down by just 37, the smallest
weekly decline this year. The rigs total itself was at the
lowest in more than three years.
Oil prices had tended to drop on reports of inventory builds
during each week, then rally on the rig count data from Baker
Hughes.
U.S. heating oil surged more than 6 percent to
$2.1368 a gallon on Friday, its highest since early December.
Heating oil prices spiked after news that Phillips 66 began
experiencing extended delays in restarting a crude unit at its
238,000-barrel-per-day Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey,
according to person familiar with the facility's operations.
In Trainer, Pennsylvania, Delta Air Lines Inc's
185,000-barrel-per-day refinery was hardest hit, cutting back
production and shutting its main gasoline-making unit, two
people familiar with the plant said.
(Additional reporting by Jack Stubbs in London and Osamu
Tsukimori in Tokyo; Editing by Chris Reese, David Gregorio and
Grant McCool)