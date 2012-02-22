* Brent oil hits $123, at highest since last May * Asia, Europe cut back on Iranian crude imports * Europe, China PMIs shrink, stoke growth fears * Coming up: API U.S. oil data due at 2130 GMT By Gene Ramos and Joshua Schneyer NEW YORK, Feb 22 Brent rose to a nine-month high on Wednesday on heightened tensions between the West and Iran, after U.N. inspectors sent to visit the country's nuclear installations declared their mission a failure. Inspectors from nuclear watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency were refused entry into an Iranian nuclear installation and ended their trip, a setback that may increase the risk of confrontation between the West and the OPEC country. Oil supply concerns prompted by the Iran tensions helped boost Brent crude prices in spite of weak economic data in Europe, where the service sector contracted, and China, whose manufacturing sector contracted for a fourth month in February. "We've got a tug of war here between Iran tensions and slowing global economic growth," said Mark Waggoner, president of Excel Futures in Bend, Oregon. London-traded benchmark Brent crude for April delivery rose for a third day and settled up $1.24 a barrel at $122.90, a nine-month high. U.S. crude futures for April settled up 3 cents at $106.28 a barrel. IRAN MISSION FAILS The U.N. nuclear watchdog said Wednesday it had ended its latest mission to Iran after failing to extract explanations regarding intelligence pointing to secret atomic weapons research by Tehran. Russia warned Israel not to attack Iran over its nuclear program, saying on Wednesday that military action would have catastrophic consequences. As tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran's disputed nuclear program have escalated, Asian and Europe buyers of Iranian crude are cutting purchases as tightening U.S. sanctions make it difficult to deal with Iran. The European Union has imposed a ban on Iranian crude, to take effect on July 1 to allow member nations to look for alternative sources. EUROPE, CHINA DATA DISAPPOINTS The euro zone's service sector has been shrinking unexpectedly this month, reviving fears that the region's economy could go into recession, the Markit Eurozone Services Purchasing Managers' Index showed. China's manufacturing sector contracted in February for a fourth straight month as new export orders dropped sharply due to the euro zone debt crisis, dampening the economic growth outlook in the world's second-largest oil user. Commodities had rallied at the start of the week after Beijing cranked up credit on Saturday by lowering the amount of cash banks must hold in reserves. Both Brent and U.S. crude were showing technical signs of being overbought. U.S. crude futures tipped 71 on the 14-day relative strength index and Brent crude neared 78, well over the 70 level that is usually seen as an indication of a commodity poised for a correction lower. U.S. crude trading volume was down almost 36 percent from its 250-day average levels. U.S. INVENTORIES Oil investors will focus next on U.S. inventory reports, with the American Petroleum Institute set to release weekly stocks data at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT), followed by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday at 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT). A Reuters poll of analysts ahead of the reports forecast that U.S. crude stockpiles rose 500,000 barrels last week, as refiners pared back processing rates and crude imports rose. The poll also showed forecasts for a 1.4-million barrel decline in distillate stocks and a 100,000-barrel decline in gasoline supplies. Brent crude's premium against U.S. crude bounced back to around $16.70, after closing at $15.41 on Tuesday. CL-LCO1=R (Additional reporting by Simon Falush in London, Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Alden Bentley, Bob Burgdorfer and Lisa Shumaker)