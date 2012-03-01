* Iranian media reports Saudi oil pipeline fire
* Saudi officials say report untrue-CNBC
* Western sanctions already cutting Iran oil exports-EIA
* Coming up: U.S. consumer confidence poll, Friday
(Updates with post-settlement prices, adds details)
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, March 1 Oil surged nearly 5
percent in heavy trading on Thursday, and to its highest since
the record run in 2008, as a late report out of Iran of a
pipeline fire in top exporter Saudi Arabia triggered a rush of
buying.
Iranian media reported an explosion on an unknown oil
pipeline in the oil-rich Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia,
although it was not possible to verify the report immediately.
.
A Saudi oil official denied the report, according to a Dow
Jones news story that was picked up by CNBC television.
Markets have been on edge this year due to threats of supply
disruptions caused by West's standoff with Iran over the
latter's nuclear program and to actual production losses from
South Sudan, Yemen, Syrian and the North Sea.
"The sharp move up on the pipeline story points to the
market nervousness on anything related to supply problems," said
Gene McGillian, analyst for Tradition Energy in Stamford,
Connecticut.
Brent crude prices topped $128 a barrel in late
post-settlement trade, levels not reached since July 2008 when
the growing economic crisis sent oil spiraling to record peaks
of more than $147 a barrel.
Prices were already up before the pipeline report, lifted by
news Israel would test-fire a ballistic interceptor missile,
escalating tensions over the crisis that has included tough
sanctions against Iran.
International benchmark Brent crude climbed to
$128.40 a barrel in post-settlment trade, the highest since July
2008, after settling at $126.20, up $3.54 on the day. As trading
wound up for the day, the contract last traded at $126.00, up
$3.34.
U.S. April crude settled at $108.84 a barrel, up
$1.77, before rising to $110.55 in late activity, the highest
since May 2011. In post-settlement electronic trading, the
contract last traded at $108.60, up $1.53.
At the close, Brent's premium against U.S. crude widened to
$17.36, from $16.27 on Wednesday. The volatile transatlantic
spread traded between $15.56 to $18.12. CL-LCO1=R
Total Brent trading volume was 49 percent above its 30-day
average, hitting nearly 800,000 contracts, according to Reuters
data. U.S. crude volume was up nearly 24 percent above its
30-day average, at more than 822,000 contracts.
"This is another Brent-driven escalation trade," said
Richard Ilczysyn, chief market strategist and founder of
iitrader.com LLC in Chicago.
Iran, the world's fifth largest oil producer, has been
struggling to sell its crude in the face of tightening U.S.
sanctions and an European Union embargo that kicks in on July 1.
This has threatened to tighten global crude supplies.
However, U.S. Energy Secretary Steven Chu said that global
oil producers have enough spare production capacity to make up
for a drop in Iranian exports.
U.S. President Obama said his administration will lay out as
"many steps as we can" in coming weeks to unclog bottlenecks in
the world's top consumer that are helping to push up the price
of gasoline and other fuels, a key issue for consumers as the
economy struggles to recovery in an election year.
Data showing U.S. jobless claims fell last week -- the
latest sign that the labor market recovery was gaining momentum
-- also helped support prices, outweighing data showing that
U.S. factory growth cooled last month.
Further boosting economic optimism, data showed
better-than-expected U.S. retail sales and a surprising sales
gain by General Motors Co and other U.S. automakers
despite high gasoline prices.
In early trading news that China's factory activity grew
more than expected in February initially pushed up oil prices.
