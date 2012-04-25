* U.S. crude inventories rise more than expected

* Report Iran may halt nuclear program hits prices

* U.S. Fed sticks to current interest rate policy

* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims data, Thursday (Updates volume, details)

By Gene Ramos

NEW YORK, April 25 Oil prices rose in choppy trading o n W ednesday, with Brent closing at its highest in eight days, as a rally in equity markets fueled partly by Federal Reserve comments outweighed a fifth straight weekly increase in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Prices recovered quickly from an early dip that followed a report, later disregarded, that Iran might consider a Russian proposal to halt its nuclear program.

Crude moved decisively out of negative territory in the afternoon, as the U.S. Fed concluded a two-day policy meeting with Chairman Ben Bernanke's saying "we would not hesitate" to launch another round of bond purchases to drive borrowing costs lower if it looked like the economy needed it.

In London, ICE Brent crude for June delivery settled at $119.12 a barrel, gaining 96 cents for the highest close since April 13. Brent rebounded after two straight days of losses.

U.S. June crude settled up 57 cents at $104.12 a barrel, the highest since April 17.

Many tied the gains to a rise of more than 1 percent in U.S. equity indices on rosy quarterly results from bellwether Apple Inc, which further lifted optimism on corporate earnings.

"Oil got support from equities, which are on a rally mode and as support that developed after the day's lows at around $103 (for U.S. crude) was not violated," said Hamza Khan, analyst at the Schork Group in Villanova, Pennsylvania.

In addition to reiterating its plan to keep interest rates exceptionally low at least through late 2014, the Fed said the U.S. economy had been expanding moderately and that the labor market had improved in recent months. It noted, however, that while the jobless rate had declined, it remained elevated.

FIFTH RISE IN CRUDE STOCKS

U.S. crude inventories rose almost 4 million barrels in the week to April 20, up for a fifth week in a row, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said. The average forecast in a Reuters poll had called for a 2.7-million-barrel build.

The EIA also reported larger-than-expected drawdowns of 2.24 million barrels in U.S. gasoline stockpiles, their 10th straight week of decline, and 3.05 million barrels in distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, their fourth drop in five weeks.

"The report is neutral to bullish," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

Brent's premium against U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R widened to $15 at the close, from $14.61 o n Tuesday, with the European benchmark also supported by news of delays in North Sea Forties loading in May due to production problems at Britain's largest oilfield, trade sources said.

Brent's volume outpaced U.S. crude, hitting 16 percent above its 30-day average, according to Reuters data. U.S. crude volume was down 7 percent from its 30-day average.

Initially, the EIA data had little impact on product futures. But front-month heating oil futures posted a premium against gasoline futures for the first time since Feb. 29, according to Reuters data.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May heating oil settled at $3.1611 a gallon, posting a gain of 3.16 cents, while May RBOB gasoline ended at $3.1557 a gallon, down 0.36 cent. May heating oil gained a premium of 0.54 cent against the front-month RBOB contract.

"The gasoline bubble has burst as there are more imports coming in from Europe," said Phil Flynn, analyst at PFGBest Research in Chicago.

IRAN FACTOR

In early trade, prices fell after Bloomberg News quoted Tehran's envoy in Moscow as saying Iran was considering a Russian proposal to halt its nuclear work to avert new European Union sanctions. However, traders said the comments were unlikely to reflect a major shift in policy.

The West alleges that Iran is developing atomic weapons, but Iran insists its nuclear program is for civilian use. The tensions spawned by Tehran's nuclear program had lifted prices in March to their highest this year, as wranglings with the West created fears of supply disruption from the No. 2 producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The EU and the United States have imposed sanctions going into effect this summer, but Iran had agreed to resume long-stalled talks about its disputed program with six world powers.

Some comments from Israel on Iran have also become more conciliatory. Israel's military chief said in an interview published on Wednesday he does not believe Iran will decide to produce an atomic bomb. (Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons and Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Julia Payne in London; Editing by Jonathan Leff, David Gregorio and Dale Hudson)