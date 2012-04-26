(Updates trading volumes, Brent premium, adds details)
* U.S. housing data healthy, shades jobless claims
* Fed commitment to low rates supportive to oil
* Coming up: CFTC positions data 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, April 26 Crude oil futures rose on
T hursday as a solid pickup in U.S. home sales added to economic
optimism following the U.S. Federal Reserve's vow a day earlier
that it would take further stimulus action if needed to keep the
recovery going.
In volatile trade, oil gave up early gains after a weak
report on jobless claims, then rebounded to session highs on the
housing data.
Oil advanced with a broad rise in key commodities, such as
copper, reflected in a 0.40 percent gain in the Thomson
Reuters-Jefferies CRB index.
Overall, oil's gains were limited as data showed economic
sentiment in the euro zone fell more than expected in April.
As was the case on Wednesday, the oil markets received
support from stronger equities and, to some extent, a weakened
dollar, which improved investors' risk appetite.
Comments by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday "are good
for oil: people think that if growth derails in the U.S., the
Fed is ready to step in with further Quantitative Easing (QE),
which gives very strong support to commodities", Danske Bank's
chief FX and commodities analyst Arne Lohmann Rasmussen said.
An industry report showing pending sales of previously owned
U.S. homes rose more than 4 percent last month to a near
two-year high offered a brighter outlook for the housing market.
"This is a positive note as an improvement in economic data
adds support to risk assets," said Sean McGillivray, vice
president and broker at Great Pacific Wealth Management in
Grants Pass, Oregon.
But U.S. initial claims for jobless benefits fell only
slightly last week, reflecting a struggling jobs market that
could crimp energy demand in the world's No. 1 oil consumer.
In London, ICE Brent crude for June delivery settled
at $119.92 a barrel, gaining 80 cents for its highest close
since April 13. It climbed earlier to a session peak of $120.17,
the highest intraday price since April 16.
Brent finished up for the third time in five sessions, aided
by delays in North Sea Forties crude oil loading in May due to
production issues at the Buzzard oilfield.
U.S. June crude futures gained 43 cents to end at
$104.55, the highest settlement since April 2, after rising to a
session high of $104.92, just below its 50-day moving average of
$105.06. The contract gained for the fifth straight session.
Brent's premium against U.S. crude widened to
$15.37 at the close, from $15 on Wednesday.
The widening followed a hefty 547,000-barrel increase, to
41.75 million barrels, in stockpiles at the delivery hub for
U.S.-traded crude futures in Cushing, Oklahoma last week. That
was the highest level since the record 41.9 million barrels
posted in the week to April 9, 2011, government data showed.
Brent's trading volume was nearly 13 percent above its
30-day trading average, according to Reuters data. U.S. crude
lagged, with dealings down 30 percent from its 30-day average.
The recent stalling in the price of U.S. crude between $102
and $105 has caused a drop in volatility, according to a closely
watched indicator.
The Chicago Board Options Exchange's Oil Volatility Index
fell to a record low at 24.60 percent, reflecting the
tight trading range.
The index's downtrend began on April 11, when it peaked at
31.79 percent.
The index represents implied volatility in U.S. crude oil
futures and is a mathematical measurement of traders'
perceptions of risk in the oil markets.
OIL OUTLOOK
A monthly Reuters poll of analysts showed that Brent crude
futures are expected to average $117.30 per barrel this year,
$2.60 higher than in the March survey.
Analysts polled based their forecast on ongoing production
outages in Brent oilfields and the prospect that a European
Union ban on Iranian oil imports, which takes effect on July 1,
will increase demand for Brent crude.
Despite the bullish forecasts for the full year, many of the
38 analysts polled see Brent softening in the second quarter,
saying the recent rise in prices could affect demand.
U.S. crude was forecast to average at $105.60 for the year,
$1 higher than the previous month's projection, the poll showed.
Meanwhile, oil investors continued to watch developments in
Iran, which has agreed to resume talks with world powers about
its disputed nuclear program.
Iran and Western nations have shown interest in a Russian
proposal to help defuse tensions spawned by the program, a
Russian diplomat said.
But even with this potential softening of the positions,
many market watchers believe the Iranian tensions, with the EU's
upcoming embargo, remain supportive for Brent.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons and Jeffrey Kerr in New
York, Zaida Espana in London; Editing by Marguerita Choy and
Dale Hudson)