* Brent slides, gives up early gain
* Fell $3.97 Thursday for biggest daily drop since November
* Brent-WTI spread hits narrowest point since November 2011
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, June 21 Oil slid for a second day in
choppy trade on Friday, with Brent posting its biggest two-day
drop since September as the U.S. dollar rallied and traders
feared slower oil demand in China and diminished investor demand
in the United States.
Brent crude fell for a second session after Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday laid out a strategy for
paring back monetary stimulus. U.S. crude futures fell for a
third straight day, breaking through 50- and 100-day moving
averages, even as U.S. equity markets stabilized after two days
of sharp losses. Brent took two-day losses to nearly 5 percent.
"Without quantitative easing and strong China demand, the
oil bull story evaporates," said Phil Flynn, energy analyst at
Price Futures Group in Chicago, Illinois.
Brent fell more than $2 to hover just above $100 a barrel,
then pared losses to close down $1.24 at $100.91 a barrel.
Front-month U.S. crude, or West Texas Intermediate, fell
more than $2 in early trade, then settled $1.45 lower at $93.69
a barrel. Second month WTI traded down $1.52 to $93.63. Trading
volumes on Brent and WTI were slightly above the 30-day average.
The spread between Brent and U.S. crude narrowed to $7.22,
after hitting a session low of $6.54, its narrowest since Nov.
2011.
"We dropped nearly $6 in less than three days, so you're
seeing some profit-taking from shorts covering," said Gene
McGillian, analyst with Tradition Energy in Stamford,
Connecticut.
"The selloff was probably overextended," he said, noting
that U.S. crude has been trading between $92 and $97 for the
last two months.
Contracts further out on U.S. crude's trading curve fell
more than near-term WTI contracts, steepening the premium for
near-term months, a condition traders call backwardation.
Emergence of new pipeline capacity to drain inventories from
the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for the U.S. contract,
should ease a glut of U.S. crude in the Midwest. Expectations
that supplies at Cushing will fall has supported front month
prices relative to later months.
In addition, analysts said expectations of tighter Fed
policy helped pressure prices further out on the futures curve.
"There's an immediacy to exit farther-out contracts. There's
going to be less inflation, and you don't want to be long crude
if economic conditions are going to tighten and the dollar's
going higher in the long-term," said Bill Baruch, senior market
strategist at iitrader.com in Chicago, Illinois.
Bernanke's plan for slowing stimulus also strengthened the
U.S. dollar, making it more expensive for holders of other
currencies to buy dollar-denominated oil.
Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and
options positions in the week to June 18, the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
