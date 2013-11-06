* EIA shows 1.58 mln barrels crude build versus 1.6 mln
forecast
* Gasoline stocks down sharply versus expected small draw
-EIA
* Iran negotiator: outline nuclear deal possible this week
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Nov 6 U.S. crude futures rose by more
than $1 a barrel on Wednesday, rebounding from four-month lows
on unexpectedly large falls in U.S. fuel supplies.
The U.S. benchmark's discount to European Brent crude
narrowed by $2 to a low of just under $10 during the session.
Brent reversed gains in late trading to finish lower, after
finding support for most of the session on concerns about
prolonged supply outages in Libya as the peak northern
hemisphere winter heating season looms.
"We were up strong all day. really bought the
market after the Department of Energy report, so probably some
money got taken off the table," said Stephen Schork, editor of
the Schork Report in Villanova, Pennsylvania.
December Brent fell even as contracts for next year
largely gained, dragging the market into a contango structure
for the first time since June and suggesting that weeks of
weakness in U.S. physical crude oil markets is spilling over
into the European and global markets.
"It speaks to a market eyeing a well-supplied situation at
the moment," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC
in New York.
"It seems that refiners, particularly in Europe, are
struggling and it looks to continue. That's a very bearish
signal."
Data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed
U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 3.8 million barrels last week,
compared with forecasts in a Reuters poll for a 300,000-barrel
decline.
U.S. distillates stocks fell 4.9 million barrels last week,
against forecasts for a 1.3-million-barrel draw, to 118 million
barrels, the data showed.
Brent crude lost 9 cents to settle at $105.24, after
gaining more than $1 to hit a session high of $106.41.
U.S. oil rose $1.43 to settle at $94.80, paring gains
of over $2 that brought it to a session high of $95.40. In the
previous session, it posted its lowest settlement price in five
months.
Both benchmarks had plumbed four-month lows in recent
trading sessions.
As Brent pared its gains towards the close of the session,
its premium over U.S. crude narrowed to a session low of $9.97,
nearly $2 below the previous day's close of $11.96. The spread
between the two benchmarks CL-LCO1=R settled at $10.44.
Crude oil inventories grew by 1.58 million barrels, slightly
less than the forecast for 1.6 million, EIA data showed. The
smaller-than-expected build tempered concerns about growing
stockpiles, despite its being the seventh straight week of
builds.
Analysts said the overall picture was still negative for
oil, citing weak demand, particularly in Europe.
"I would attribute (the market's rise) to a countermove
after heavy losses in the previous day," said Carsten Fritsch,
an analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
LIBYAN TURMOIL
Turmoil in Libya continued to worry oil investors.
Protesters at the Mellitah terminal in western Libya are
pressuring Italian co-owner Eni to halt gas exports to
Italy, Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni told Italian radio on
Wednesday.
The minority Amazigh group, or Berbers, have been inside the
port for more than a week, demanding more political rights.
Strikes and armed protests have shut much of the OPEC
member's oil output for months.
Iran resumes negotiations in Geneva with six world powers on
Thursday to try to end a stand-off over its nuclear program,
which the West suspects may be aimed at developing nuclear
weapons, despite Iran's denials.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Leff in New York, Simon
Falush in London, Manash Goswami in Singapore; Editing by Keiron
Henderson, Jane Baird and Chris Reese)