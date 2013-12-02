* No need to adjust OPEC production - Saudi minister
* Brent prices jump, volume spikes before noon p.m. EST
* China manufacturing PMI at 18-month high
* US manufacturing expanded at fastest pace in 2-1/2 yrs
* Hedge funds raise bets on Brent
By Anna Louie Sussman and Matthew Robinson
NEW YORK, Dec 2 Brent crude futures rose to a
10-week high on Monday, supported by strong manufacturing data
from China and the United States, and concerns about supplies of
Russian crude.
Market participants are closely watching comments from the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries as members
gathered in Vienna for the producer group's meeting later this
week, where officials are expected to leave their supply limits
unchanged for the first half of 2014.
Crude rose early after data showing the U.S. manufacturing
sector expanded last month at its fastest pace in 2-1/2 years
came on the heels of a report that No. 2 oil consumer China's
manufacturing growth hit an 18-month high in November.
Volume surged and Brent extended its gains by nearly $1 a
barrel shortly before noon EST (1700 GMT) on news that two
cargoes of Russian Urals crude for December export from the
Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Lugahad have been cancelled,
market players said. Exports of the crude had been expected to
drop in December after Russia approved a boost of deliveries to
Belarus.
Brent crude for January rose $1.76 to settle at
$111.45 a barrel, after hitting a session high of $112.34. U.S.
crude rose $1.10 to settle at $93.82 a barrel.
The spread between the two contracts CL-LCO1=R finished at
$17.63, after swinging over $2 between $16.22 and $18.44 during
the session.
The February Brent contract also surged more than $2
a barrel at one point, and finished up $1.81 at $111.14 a
barrel.
Refined products gained as well, with U.S. RBOB gasoline
futures finishing up 1.56 cents, or 0.6 percent, at
$2.6784 a gallon.
"Whenever you get this turmoil on the Brent side, people
look over to the U.S.. Our products look a lot cheaper," said
Phil Flynn, an energy analyst at the Price Futures Group in
Chicago, Illinois.
"The U.S. has almost become the swing producer when it comes
to product."
OPEC PRODUCTION LIKELY STEADY
Ali al-Naimi, the oil minister for OPEC kingpin Saudi
Arabia, indicated there was no need for the group to adjust
supply as he arrived in Vienna for the meeting on Wednesday.
Faced with fast-rising supplies from the United States, the
group might cut supply to prop up oil prices, if not for several
cartel members pumping well below par because of civil strife or
sanctions.
Iran, Libya, Nigeria and Iraq of the 12-member group account
for almost 3 million barrels per day of supply outage on the 90
million bpd world market.
HEDGE FUNDS BULLISH ON BRENT
Hedge funds and other large speculators raised their bets on
higher Brent crude prices for the second straight week in the
seven days to Nov. 26, exchange data showed on Monday, providing
another indication money manager sentiment towards the market
may have turned.
The speculator group raised its net long futures and options
positions by 22,380 contracts to 129,761, figures from the
IntercontinentalExchange showed, taking the increase to
more than 45 percent since hitting a year low on Nov. 12.
In the same week, oil speculators cut their long positions
in U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures. Oil
speculators cut their net long position in WTI by 5,489
contracts to 285,076 in the week ending Nov. 26, data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.
The CFTC said its data this week did not include trader
positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract,
which are normally included in the aggregate calculations. It
did not give a reason for the omission.
