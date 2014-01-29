* U.S. crude stocks rose 6.4 mln barrels last week-EIA
* Heating oil futures at 5-mth high on cold weather demand
* U.S. gasoline prices rise on unexpected draw
* Coming up: CFTC COT report on Friday at 3:30 p.m. EST
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, Jan 29 U.S. crude oil futures ended
marginally lower on Wednesday, paring most losses after a sharp
rally in heating fuels as frigid temperatures swept across the
nation and utilities reached for any available fuel to keep
homes and businesses warm.
U.S. ultra low-sulfur diesel (ULSD) futures, or light
heating oil, rose to a five-month high following a near 14
percent rise in U.S. natural gas futures prices 10 minutes
before the end of the trading session.
The arctic-like weather plaguing the U.S. Northeast and
Midwest for most of January hit U.S. southern states on
Wednesday shutting down airports and stranding motorists on
highways.
Utilities with oil burning plants have had to purchase oil
to run those plants since coal, natural gas and nuclear plants
are running near full capacity, some brokers said.
"It's all hands on deck from the power guys," said Gene
McGillian, energy analyst with Tradition Energy in Stamford,
Connecticut. "Some of the utilities didn't anticipate this
winter."
ULSD futures initially rose early in the session after U.S.
government data showed a steep decline, the third in as many
weeks, in distillate inventories, which include heating oil.
Brent crude oil rose moderately, supported by Middle East
supply concerns. Spillover attacks from the civil war in Syria
have hindered development of Iraq's gas and oil reserves and a
major pipeline to the Mediterranean has been blown up dozens of
times, Iraq's top energy official said on Tuesday.
Brent oil rose 44 cents to settle at $107.85 per
barrel. U.S. oil fell by more than a $1 to a session low of
$96.32 after the oil inventory figures were released. The
contract pared losses to settle 5 cents lower at $97.36.
The price difference between the two contracts CL-LCO1=R
widened to $10.49.
Gains in U.S. crude oil were capped by a hefty build in
crude inventories. U.S. crude stocks rose 6.4 million barrels,
including a 237,000-barrel build at Cushing, Oklahoma, where the
U.S. oil futures benchmark contract is priced, data from the
U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed.
Distillate inventories fell 4.6 million barrels, more than
double expectations, while gasoline stocks dropped compared with
analysts forecasts for a build.
ULSD futures rose to a high of $3.1869 per gallon,
the highest since Aug. 29, before settling up 1.9 percent at
$3.1816. The unexpected draw in gasoline stocks caused U.S.
gasoline futures to rise and settle 1.3 percent higher at
$2.6609 per gallon.
"The stronger-than-expected products demand gave the market
a little bit of a bullish tilt," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at
the Price Futures Group in Chicago, Illinois.
Investors also eyed maintenance schedules from refiners that
could curb demand for crude. Philadelphia Energy Solutions will
begin a turnaround on Wednesday at its 335,000 barrel-per-day
refinery in Philadelphia after an unplanned outage of units.
Financial markets were also nudged by a late-afternoon
announcement from the Federal Open Market Committee confirming
that it will trim its monetary stimulus by another $10 billion
per month beginning in February to $65 billion.
Oil pared slight gains just after the 2 p.m. EST (1900
GMT)announcement and U.S. stocks accelerated their selloff,
concerned that the Fed went ahead with the cut in the face of
shaky emerging market economies.
