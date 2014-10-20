* OPEC ministers to meet in Vienna on Nov. 27
* Market waits for Chinese GDP data
* Key oil producers resist output cuts despite glut
* Oil price in graphics: here
(Updates price, adds comment)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 20 Brent crude
fell on Monday, dropping below $86 a barrel as worries about
booming supply and sluggish demand pushed the global oil
benchmark back toward last week's four-year low. U.S. crude
hovered below $83 a barrel.
Brent tumbled more than a dollar in early U.S. trade, but
bounced off session lows as global equities markets gained.
Oil prices are down more than 25 percent since June on
concern about a saturated global oil market and a gloomy
economic outlook from Europe to China. Last week, Brent slid
below $83, its lowest since 2010.
Energy economists have slashed forecasts of world oil demand
growth for next year.
It was also not clear whether the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries will decide to cut output to
support prices when OPEC members meet on Nov. 27.
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iran have all indicated reluctance
to change supply policy, while Venezuela has requested an
extraordinary meeting ahead of the Nov. 27 gathering to discuss
how to arrest the price plunge.
Brent fell as low as $84.41, and was down 69 cents
at $85.47 a barrel by 1945 GMT. The global benchmark had rallied
2 percent on Friday, its biggest gain in over a month.
U.S. crude settled down 4 cents at $82.71 a barrel.
The spread between Brent and U.S. crude CL-LC01=R closed
at $3.39 a barrel.
"Brent was probably just a reversal of Friday. There's
substantial downward pressure because of the uncertainty over
what's going to happen at the OPEC meeting," said James
Williams, energy economist at WTRG Economics.
"The Saudis seem willing to tolerate prices around $80 so I
would not be surprised if it continues to go lower."
Brent losses were limited ahead of Chinese third-quarter
gross domestic product data due to be released overnight, with
many market participants keen to see the data before taking
positions. Growth was expected to be at a five-year low of 7.3
percent.
"There's still a sense that right now things are not really
great in the global economy and there are no signs that oil
producers are looking to cut back on production any time soon,"
said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
Output has been halted temporarily for environmental reasons
at the Saudi-Kuwait Khafji oilfield, which has output of 280,000
to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd).
But the move is unlikely to affect oil supplies from Saudi
Arabia, the world's top exporter, which says it has the ability
to produce as much as 12.5 million bpd. Saudi Arabia pumped 9.7
million bpd in September.
Investors kept a wary eye on any disruption to oil supply
from geopolitical developments.
The United States air-dropped arms for the first time to
Kurdish fighters defending the Syrian border town of Kobani
against Islamic State.
Traders were also concerned about uncertainty over who is in
charge of oil reserves in Libya, where two competing governments
are vying for control.
(Additional reporting by Christopher Johnson in London and Jane
Xie in Singapore; Editing by Keiron Henderson, Susan Fenton,
Jessic Resnick-Ault, David Gregorio and Cynthia Osterman)