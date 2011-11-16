* Asian shares sluggish on euro zone contagion fears
* Euro zone looks to Italy, Greece moves to ease crisis
* Brent neutral in $111.71-$114 range -technicals
* Coming Up: U.S. industrial output mm Oct; 1415 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Nov 16 Brent crude slipped
below $112 on Wednesday, reversing some of the previous
session's gains on worries that new governments in Greece and
Italy may fail to muster political clout to impose unpopular
reforms and contain the region's debt crisis.
Oil markets are looking for clues on demand growth from
Europe, with Italy due to unveil a technocrat-led cabinet and a
new Greek coalition expected to win a confidence vote. Asian
shares were little changed because of the uncertainty and the
euro lost further ground after two straight days of declines.
Brent crude slipped 43 cents to $111.75 a barrel by
0233 GMT, while U.S. oil fell a steeper 76 cents to
$98.63 due to a surprise build in crude stocks in the world's
largest oil consumer the United States.
"The debt crisis seems to be spreading from peripheral Euro
zone countries to core Euro zone countries such as France," said
Ben Le Brun, market analyst at OptionsXpress. "We saw prices get
some support from economic data out of the United States, China
and also Europe."
France has become the latest euro zone member to come under
pressure after a spike in its borrowing costs on jittery bond
markets fuelled concerns the region's second-biggest economy was
also being sucked into the spiralling debt crisis, besides
nations like Italy and Spain.
"Italian and Spanish bond yields continue to be watched by
traders around the globe for clues as to whether we can breathe
a sigh of relief, or conversely, raise the state of alarm," Tim
Waterer at CMC Markets said in a report.
Oil rose on Tuesday on optimism over continued economic
growth, sending U.S. crude to a 16-week peak.
Brent has turned neutral as it hovers above a support at
$111.71 per barrel, and U.S. oil has resumed an uptrend within a
rising channel, towards a target at $101 per barrel, according
to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
U.S. retail sales rose and wholesale prices fell in October
and a gauge of New York state manufacturing showed growth in
November, bolstering hopes for a stronger fourth-quarter. Data
showing the German and French economies managed to expand in the
third quarter added support.
Oil is also getting support from growing supply concerns,
with tensions escalating over Iran's nuclear programme. Western
states will try this week to overcome divisions with Russia over
a U.N. nuclear report on the Middle East nation, hoping to show
big power unity that will pile pressure on Tehran to address
growing fears it wants atomic bombs.
"It is true that concerns over Iran have been around for
some time, but you cannot ignore the fact that Iran is a major
supplier," said Le Brun. "The market has been trying to factor
in the developments."
Oil prices currently command a risk premium of about $4-$5 a
barrel because of Iran, Le Brun said.
U.S. crude prices are getting weighed down by data from the
American Petroleum Institute showing that oil inventories
unexpectedly rose 1.3 million barrels in the week to Nov. 11,
compared with analysts expectations for a drawdown of 1.2
million.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)