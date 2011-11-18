* Asian shares fall, dollar firms on Europe funding fears
* Brent to fall more to $106.10/bbl - technicals
* Coming Up: CFTC commitment of traders data; 2030 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Nov 18 Brent crude futures
extended losses for a second day on Friday, heading to below
$108 on concerns over demand growth as Europe struggles to
contain its debt crisis from spiralling out of control and
hurting the global economy.
Markets remain worried about borrowing costs rising to
unsustainable levels for nations such as France and Spain, even
as Italy pledged to embark on fiscal reforms to pull itself out
of the debt crisis. Asian shares fell for a fourth day, while
base metals also slumped as investors exited riskier assets.
Brent crude traded 8 cents lower at $108.14 a barrel
by 0300 GMT, after slipping to as low as $107.51. U.S. oil
fell 11 cents to $98.71, after sliding to $98.01.
"The pullback that we have seen shouldn't come as a surprise
as the euro zone crisis and ballooning costs are having an
impact across the board," said Ben Le Brun, market analyst at
OptionsXpress. "Markets are just trading from one headline to
the next."
Oil prices tumbled in the previous session, with U.S. crude
dropping 4 percent as investors booked profits a day after a
surge to five-month highs tested key technical levels.
The benchmark settled down 3.67 percent, the biggest one-day
percentage loss for front-month crude on the New York Mercantile
Exchange since Sept. 28.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)