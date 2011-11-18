* Asian shares fall, dollar firms on Europe funding fears
* Brent to fall more to $106.10/bbl - technicals
* Coming Up: CFTC commitment of traders data; 2030 GMT
(Adds weekly milestones, details on Greece, comments)
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Nov 18 Brent crude held steady
at $108 a barrel on Friday, after posting steep losses in the
previous session on concerns over demand growth as Europe
struggles to keep its debt crisis from spiralling out of control
and hurting the global economy.
Markets are worried about borrowing costs rising to
unsustainable levels for nations such as France and Spain, even
as Italy pledged to embark on fiscal reforms. Asian shares fell
for a fourth day, and base metals slumped as investors exited
riskier assets.
Brent crude traded 9 cents higher at $108.31 a
barrel by 0456 GMT, after slipping as low as $107.51. U.S. oil
fell 28 cents to $98.54, after sliding to $98.01.
"The pullback that we have seen shouldn't come as a
surprise, as the euro zone crisis and the ballooning costs are
having an impact across the board," said Ben Le Brun, market
analyst at OptionsXpress. "Markets are just trading from one
headline to the next."
Brent is poised for a weekly fall of 5.4 percent, its
steepest decline since the week ended Sept. 24, and reversing
three weeks of gains. U.S. oil may post a weekly fall after six
weeks of gains.
Oil prices tumbled in the previous session as investors
booked profits a day after a surge to five-month highs tested
key technical levels. The U.S. benchmark settled down 3.67
percent, the biggest one-day percentage loss for front-month
crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange since Sept. 28. Brent
dropped 3.27 percent.
Italy's new technocrat prime minister, Mario Monti, outlined
a raft of policies including pension and labour market reform, a
crackdown on tax evasion and changes to the tax system in his
maiden speech to parliament.
ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
That didn't help soothe investor worries as Spain was forced
to pay the highest borrowing costs since 1997 at a sale of
10-year bonds.
"The losses seen overnight in Europe moved their way through
the US markets," Ben Taylor at CMC Markets said in a report. "A
move through key support levels suggests further falls."
Apart from Europe, investors are also worried about the
outlook of growth in the world's top oil consumer the United
States, despite a series of recent positive economic numbers.
A 12-member "super committee" has until Nov. 23 to reach a
deal to cut U.S. deficits by at least $1.2 trillion over 10
years. If the panel is unable to come up with a deficit
reduction plan, automatic spending cuts would kick in across
federal agencies, beginning in January 2013, two months after
next year's election.
"It is not just Europe -- lest anyone forget, by next
Wednesday, we are also due to hear the results of the
deliberations of the US Deficit Supercommittee," analysts at
JPMorgan said in a report. "We may be closer (to a resolution),
but economic risks to the oil market over the next two weeks
will be considerable."
MIDDLE EAST
Yet there is a floor under oil prices at current levels,
thanks to supply concerns from the Middle East as tensions over
Iran's nuclear programme escalate, Le Brun said.
Major powers closed ranks on Thursday to increase pressure
on Iran to address fears about its nuclear ambitions, and the
U.N. nuclear chief said it was his duty to "alert the world"
about suspected Iranian efforts to develop atom bombs.
Syrian troops shelled two northern villages overnight after
an attack by army defectors on forces loyal to President Bashar
al-Assad, local activists said on Friday, in the first reported
use of sustained shelling against the eight-month uprising.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)