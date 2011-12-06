* Euro dips vs dollar on report of S&P warnings
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, Dec 5 Oil prices gave up early gains
on Monday after the euro slipped against the dollar on a report
that several major European countries may be put on
"creditwatch negative" by ratings agency Standard & Poor's.
Oil's late slide erased most early gains that came on fears
that shipments of Iranian crude could be disrupted by rising
tensions between a leading OPEC producer and western
countries.
Oil prices had already pared those early gains as data
showed slowing service sectors in China and the United States.
The retreat accelerated after the Financial Times reported that
S&P had warned the European countries about potential credit
downgrades.
At the same time, hopes for a breakthrough summit of
European policymakers on Friday for a firm plan to the region's
debt crisis also gave way to some skepticism that a durable
solution could be forged.
In London, ICE Brent crude LCOc1 settled at $109.81 a
barrel, down 13 cents after rising to $111.62 early. Last week,
Brent rose more than 3 percent, its biggest weekly gain since
mid-October.
U.S. crude CLc1 eked out a 3 cent gain at $100.99, after
hitting $102.44, highest intraday since Nov. 17. U.S. crude
rose 4.3 percent last week.
Trading volumes were light, with Brent crude down 32
percent from its 30-day average. U.S. crude oil dealings were
35 percent lower than its 30-day average.
Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed slightly to
$8.82 at the close, from $8.98 on Friday. CL-LCO1=R
After oil prices had settled, Standard & Poor's issued a
statement saying it had placed the sovereign ratings on 15
euro zone countries on CreditWatch with negative implications.
EURO SLIPS, IRAN WARNING
In earlier trading, the euro surrendered gains against the
dollar after the Financial Times reported that six major
European countries, including France and Germany, may receive
ratings downgrades from S&P. [USD/]
A pricier dollar usually prompts investors using non-U.S.
currency to trim their holdings of risky assets such as oil.
"The price decline late in the session appeared driven by
reports that S&P may be downgrading some European nations
including Germany," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of
Ritterbusch & Associates in Galena, Illinois.
Prices rose early after Iran warned on Sunday that any move
to block its oil exports would more than double crude prices,
with ruinous consequences for a fragile global economy.
The European Union is considering a ban -- already in place
in the United States -- on Iranian oil imports. Last week's
storming of the British Embassy in Tehran has sparked tougher
action against Iran, the world's fifth largest oil exporter,
which is thought to be working on a nuclear bomb.
"The risk of disruptions to oil supplies remains high,"
said Christophe Barret, global oil analyst at Credit Agricole
CIB. An embargo on Iranian oil "would introduce severe
disruption to refining in several EU countries," he said.
Speculation about possible military strikes on Iranian
nuclear sites have raised the oil risk premium, Barret added,
though U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta argued against such
action on Friday, saying sanctions and diplomatic pressure were
President Nicolas Sarkozy of France and Chancellor Angela
Merkel of Germany agreed on a master plan for imposing budget
discipline across the euro zone, but said the EU's basic treaty
need to be changed to adopt sweeping solution to its debt
"The plan is so wide-ranging that after the initial
reaction, investors lost some enthusiasm as reality set in once
again," said Phil Flynn, analyst at PFGBest Research in
Chicago.
U.S., CHINA DATA
Data from the Institute of Supply Management showed that
growth in the U.S. services sector, a major chunk of the U.S.
economy, slowed in November.[ID:n1E7B40IG].
New orders for U.S. factory goods fell in October, a
Commerce Department report showed. And a HSBC purchasing
managers' index showed growth in China's services sector cooled
Meanwhile, oil ministers from OPEC members Kuwait, Oman and
Bahrain said the market was well supplied, echoing comments by
Qatar's energy minister and the OPEC Secretary-General Abdullah
OPEC will meet next week in Vienna, but with Iran holding
the group's presidency until the end of the year, analysts do
not expect much from the meeting.
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench in London, Francis
Kan in Singapore; Editing by David Gregorio)