* Euro zone agrees closer fiscal union

* China eyes $300 bln investment vehicle

* German exports post biggest fall in 6 mths

* Risk of strike on Iran triples - Barcap

* Coming Up: U.S. ECRI weekly growth gauge: 1455 GMT (Updates detail, prices; paragraphs 1-9)

By Christopher Johnson

LONDON, Dec 9 Brent crude oil steadied around $108 per barrel on Friday after the euro zone agreed closer fiscal union to save its currency and on a Reuters report that new $300 billion Chinese funds would invest in Europe and the United States.

All 17 members of the euro zone and six other countries that aspire to join the bloc agreed to negotiate a new deal alongside the EU treaty with a tougher deficit and debt regime to insulate the euro zone against the debt crisis.

Financial markets, at first uncertain, grew more positive towards the EU deal, hoping broad support for the Franco-German plan to enforce stricter budget discipline in an attempt to bring the euro debt crisis under control.

Oil prices wobbled with rises and falls in the euro.

ICE Brent futures fell 10 cents to $108.01 per barrel by 1435 GMT, paring an earlier $1 loss to a low of $107.11. U.S. crude futures slipped 10 cents to $98.24, after losing more than $2 on Thursday after the ECB news.

"The euro is yo-yoing and oil prices are moving with it," said Stephen Schork, editor of the Schork Report, in Villanova, Pennsylvania. "The euro is now positive again after having turned negative briefly."

Cartsen Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank, said some investors were disappointed at the outcome of the European Union summit: "The market had expected a bit more from the summit."

John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital in New York, agreed that the outcome of the euro zone summit seemed anti-climatic:

"Will this be enough to avoid (a) downgrade? Probably not," Kilduff said.

Markets found some comfort from an exclusive Reuters report out of Beijing that China's central bank would create a new investment vehicle worth $300 billion, partly focused on Europe.

The report raised hopes that funds from the world's second-biggest and fastest growing major economy could be used to support European growth and bolster demand.

Thorbjoern Bak Jensen, analyst at Global Risk Management, said news of the Chinese investment fund had helped reverse negative sentiment after the division at the summit.

"It gives some support to risk sentiment," Jensen said.

A source told Reuters the Chinese investment vehicle would operate two funds, one targeting the United States and the other focused on Europe. It would make aggressive overseas investments to improve returns.

IRAN

China's annual inflation rate fell in November to 4.2 percent, the lowest in more than a year, fuelling expectations of further monetary policy easing as economic activity at the world's no.2 oil consumer slows.

The inflation rate is now close to the government's official target of 4 percent and has dropped rapidly since hitting a three-year high of 6.5 percent in July.

Chinese industrial output rose 12.4 percent from a year earlier, slowing from October's 13.2 percent, data showed on Friday.

"The sharp contraction in the real economy, the external uncertainties lingering on, plus the easing inflationary pressure all point to a larger scope for further policy easing. So the basic tone of the macro policy will lean towards the pro-growth side," said Nie Wen, analyst at Hwabao Trust in Shanghai.

Germany's resilience to the euro zone debt crisis looked to be disintegrating on Friday after data showed exports posted their biggest fall in six months in October, and the Bundesbank forecast feeble growth next year.

Supporting oil prices were continuing tensions across the Middle East and North Africa with political risk high in Syria, Egypt and in parts of the Gulf.

The risk of a supply disruption from Iran has risen with European Union leaders discussing more sanctions against the Islamic Republic. But they are unlikely to make an explicit call yet for an embargo on Iranian crude oil, amid concerns that the OPEC producer has worked to design a nuclear weapon.

The senior geopolitical risk analyst at Barclays Capital has said the chance of a military strike on Iran has roughly tripled in the past year. New York-based analyst Helina Croft said even increasing sanctions was raising the risk of an oil price spike.

Croft said the risk of either an Israeli or U.S. strike on Iranian nuclear facilities remained low but had risen to between 25 and 30 percent from 5-10 percent last year. (Additional reporting by Francis Kan in Singapore; Editing by Alison Birrane)