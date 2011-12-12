* Oil extends gains on hopes of demand growth revival
* EU summit outcome a step in the right direction
* Surge in China's crude imports supports prices
SINGAPORE, Dec 12 Brent crude held steady
above $108 on Monday, after rallying in the previous session, on
hopes of steady demand growth as China's oil imports surged
while investors weighed the outcome of European leaders'
agreement on closer fiscal union.
Investors were assessing if the outcome of the meeting was
sufficient to prevent Europe's debt crisis from spreading and
hurting the global economy. Silver, base metals and the euro
fell over scepticism the agreement would resolve the fiscal woes
now engulfing the region's top economies.
Brent crude fell 4 cents to $108.58 a barrel by 0317
GMT, after settling at 51 cents higher. U.S. crude fell 5
cents to $99.36, after settling more than $1.07 a barrel higher
on Friday.
"Markets are analyzing, scratching beneath the surface to
see what the outcome means," said Ben Le Brun, a market analyst
at OptionsXpress. "It's probably not a lot, not a silver bullet,
but a step in the right direction."
Optimism over the European leaders' meeting, and news that
China planned a new $300 billion vehicle to invest in Europe and
the United States, pushed most markets, from global stocks to
oil and metals, higher on Friday.
Europe secured a historic agreement to draft a new treaty
for deeper economic integration. Yet, the new treaty could take
three months to negotiate and may require referendums in
countries such as Ireland.
The deal "provides a framework for medium-term improvement
in debt levels," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CME
Markets, in a report. "However, investors are likely to remain
nervous about the risk of near term contagion of the European
debt situation."
Providing support to oil prices was weekend data out of
China that showed crude imports rose 9 percent from October to
22.96 million tonnes. It was the second highest volume on record
when calculated on a daily basis, hitting 5.52 million barrels
per day, just short of an all-time high of 5.67 million bpd in
September 2010.
CHINA, WEEKAHEAD
This followed data on Friday showing the world's
second-biggest oil consumer processed a record 9.22 million bpd
of crude in the same month. On a daily basis, it was up 5.5
percent, nearly 480,000 bpd higher than the 8.74 million bpd
recorded in October.
"It is a very, very positive factor for the market given
that China is the second biggest consumer of oil," Le Brun said.
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia surprised markets last week by
saying that it had boosted output to over 10 million bpd to feed
increased demand from consuming countries.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said a boost in Saudi
production would provide "welcome" relief to rising oil prices,
warning continuing hikes threatened to thwart global economic
recovery efforts.
"OECD stock levels are at historically low levels, plus we
are in a very fragile economic recovery situation," IEA chief
economist Fatih Birol told a seminar in Australia on Monday.
Oil prices were also supported by supply concerns from the
Middle East. Fighting overshadowed the first meeting on Saturday
of Yemen's new unity government, while France called on world
powers to "save the Syrian people" as it joined the United
States and Britain in raising an alarm that President Bashar
al-Assad's forces may be about to storm the rebel stronghold of
Homs.
For the week ahead, investors are expected to pay attention
to a series of U.S. data numbers such as retail sales, consumer
prices, manufacturing and jobless claims -- aside from headlines
out of Europe -- to gauge direction.
Participants are also gearing up for a meeting of the OPEC.
The global oil market is balanced, Iranian Oil Minister Rostam
Qasemi said on Sunday, calling on some OPEC members to cut back
as Libyan output resumes.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami)