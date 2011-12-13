* Asian stocks, euro slip as investors exit risky assets
* Markets focus on legal uncertainty around new EU deal
* Supply disruption concerns to keep oil prices supported
* Coming Up: U.S. FOMC rate decision for Dec; 1915 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Dec 13 Brent crude futures
slipped towards $107 on Tuesday, extending losses from the
previous session on concerns of demand growth as investors
worried last week's pact by European leaders may not be enough
to stop the region's debt crisis from worsening.
The worries echoed across financial markets. Asian stocks
sank, the euro languished near a two-month low and copper held
steady after its biggest fall in three weeks. Oil will be driven
by headlines on Europe's fiscal condition, with support coming
in from supply uncertainties in the Middle East.
Brent fell 9 cents to $107.17 a barrel by 0216 GMT,
after settling down $1.36, sliding for four of the past five
days. U.S. crude slipped 5 cents to $97.72, after
settling $1.64 lower, trading below $100 for a third day.
"Markets probably are thinking the euro zone is taking too
long to get its act together," said Tony Nunan, risk manager at
Mitsubishi Corp. "But it's also true that you can't force things
at any quicker rate because of the sheer number of countries
involved in the decision making process."
Friday's optimism over the European summit deal to
strengthen budget discipline was overshadowed by its shroud of
legal uncertainty and the absence of an unlimited financial
backstop for the single currency.
The uncertainty worsened after ratings agency Moody's said
it would review ratings of all EU member states in the first
quarter of 2012, while rival Fitch said the summit had failed to
provide a "comprehensive" solution to the debt crisis.
Markets are now awaiting the outcome of a U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting later in the day to get an idea of the outlook
of the world's biggest oil consumer.
The Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee looks
set to hold off on easing U.S. monetary policy for a second
meeting as it gauges the impact of Europe's crisis on the
economy. The United States has had a series of positive numbers,
raising hopes of a steady economic recovery in the country that
will help boost oil demand.
"Growth in the United States could help pull the euro zone
out of the crisis," Nunan said. "But there is an equal risk of
things going the other way, the EU pulling down the U.S."
OPEC
Oil investors are awaiting the outcome of a meeting of
producer group OPEC. The group on Monday targeted a new
30-million barrel-a-day production deal aimed at healing the
rift left by a bad-tempered failure to reach an output agreement
when it last met in June.
At stake for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries when it meets on Wednesday is a credible policy going
into a year when a sluggish global economy could undermine fuel
demand and send oil prices tumbling from over $107 a barrel now.
"The members will aim for a proper meeting, a unanimous
agreement this time after talks broke down in the last meeting,"
Nunan said.
Without a collective supply target, OPEC members with spare
capacity -- Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies -- remain free
to pump at will.
Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi confirmed on Monday that the
kingdom pumped 10.047 million barrels per day in November. The
minister was speaking to reporters on his arrival for
Wednesday's OPEC meeting.
Unrest in the Middle East is helping put a floor under
prices as participants worry about supply disruptions.
An explosion ripped through a gas pipeline near the town of
Rastan in the central Syrian province of Homs and flames were
seen rising from the site, a witness said, the second reported
blast at an energy pipeline in Homs in a week.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)