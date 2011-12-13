* Coming Up: U.S. FOMC rate decision for Dec; 1915 GMT (Recasts, updates prices)

By Ikuko Kurahone

LONDON Dec 13 Crude oil surged on Tuesday, jumping briefly by more than $3 a barrel, with traders struggling to identify a firm reason and citing rumours ranging from a spike in tension with Iran, to the printing of more U.S. dollars or a mistake by a trader.

Brent was up $2.22 a barrel to $109.48 by 1553 GMT and U.S. crude was up $2.15 a barrel to $100.16

"I think it is moving up because of talk that (U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben) Bernanke is looking at a QE3 (third round of quantitative easing) for next year," said Carl Larry, president of Oil Outlooks LLC in New York.

"Today we have an FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee)meeting too and something could come out of that," he said.

A number of traders cited fears of rising tensions in Iran as a possible reason for the spike in the oil price.

On Monday, a member of the Iranian parliament's National Security Committee said the military was set to practice its ability to close the Gulf to shipping at the narrow Strait of Hormuz, the most important oil transit channel in the world, but there was no official confirmation.

Earlier on Tuesday , prices rose moderately after the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast demand growth next year in the teeth of an economic slowdown.

An expected fall in U.S crude stockpilles was seen as potentially adding some support to oil prices.

U.S. crude inventories are expected to have fallen by 1.6 million barrels last week, a preliminary Reuters poll of seven analysts showed ahead of the weekly data releases from the industry group on Tuesday and from the Department of Energy on Wednesday.

Oil stocks in the United States, the second-biggest energy consumer after China, have already remained significantly below year-earlier levels. (Reporting by Manash Goswami in Singapore and Ikuko Kurahone in London; editing by Anthony Barker)