* Prices fall on economic fears; Italy borrowing costs rise
* OPEC agrees new high supply target, no mechanism for
cutting
* U.S. crude stocks decline; gasoline, distillates up
(Updates prices, adds EIA inventories data)
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, Dec 14 Oil fell $4 on Wednesday
amid a deepening euro zone crisis, failed expectations of a new
stimulus for the U.S. economy and concerns that oil producing
group OPEC may struggle to quickly cut production after formally
agreeing a high output ceiling.
Oil together with other commodities suffered from a stronger
dollar as investors diverted money into the greenback to
avert risk while the Reuters-Jefferies commodities index
was down by over 2 percent, the lowest since early October and
the sharpest drop since mid-November.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC)agreed a new supply target of 30 million barrels a day,
roughly in line with current production but did not put in place
a mechanism of individual country quotas.
"It is not clear how OPEC will achieve this target and the
decision introduces some downside risk to oil prices," said Nic
Brown, head of commodity research at Natixis.
"We are potentially moving from a period when OPEC was
under-producing to a period when they will have to show a degree
of restraint."
Brent crude was down $3.23 a barrel to $106.27 by
1552 GMT and U.S. crude fell by $4 to $96.13.
"The bigger picture is that the latest demand forecasts from
both OPEC and the IEA (International Energy Agency) still look
too high and that oil prices have further to fall," Julian
Jessop, chief economist at London-based Capital Economics, said
in a note.
COST OF DEBT SPIKES
Reinforcing the difficulties facing some euro zone
governments to raise funds, Italy sold 3 billion euros of
five-year government bonds on Wednesday at a yield of 6.47
percent, up from 6.29 percent.
The euro broke 11-month lows versus the dollar below $1.30
after Rome's auction, with foreign exchange markets still
speculating that more rating downgrades were in prospect for
euro zone governments.
Analysts also questioned whether OPEC cap swiftly enforce
production caps as Libya increases production.
"How will they accommodate the return of Libyan production
which could be 1.4 million barrels per day by the end of 2012?"
said Christophe Barret, analyst at Credit Agricole Corporate &
Investment Bank.
"Will those countries that ramped up production, Saudi
Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait, agree to cut, or will it be a
proportionate cut from all members?"
Saudi Arabia said it would respond to demand for its oil
rather than the pace Libya's rising oil exports.
"If Libya increases it doesn't necessarily mean Saudi will
cut," Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi told reporters. "We don't
react to that, we react to market demand".
In the U.S. the Energy Information Administration said crude
oil stocks fell 1.93 million barrels week on week, just below a
consensus forecast for a 2 million barrel draw while gasoline
and distillates stocks rose sharper than expected.
"Today's EIA data was basically in line with consensus
estimates and will likely do little to change the bearish tone
set by developments out of Europe," said Chris Jarvis, president
of Caprock Risk Management in the United States.
(Additional reporting by Simon Falush, Emma Farge and Zaida
Espana; editing by Jason Neely)