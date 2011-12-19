* Euro zone finance ministers to discuss new fiscal compact
* China's Nov housing inflation hits year-low
* Coming up: US Dec NAHB housing market; 1500 GMT
By Francis Kan
SINGAPORE, Dec 19 Brent crude futures fell
below $103 on Monday as the market worried that Europe's debt
woes could trigger a global recession, but losses were limited
by signs China's oil demand would hold up as its economy headed
for a moderate slowdown.
Sentiment softened after Fitch Ratings warned on Friday it
may downgrade France and six other euro zone countries, saying a
comprehensive solution to the region's debt crisis was beyond
reach.
Market participants will look to a teleconference of euro
zone finance ministers later on Monday for further clarity on
plans to deal with the region's sovereign debt crisis.
Brent crude fell 46 cents to $102.89 a barrel by
0219 GMT, after the front-month contract fell 4.85 percent last
week, its biggest percentage drop since the week to Nov. 18.
U.S. crude was down 40 cents at $93.13 a barrel. The
benchmark lost 5.9 percent in the previous week, its biggest
percentage weekly loss since the week to Sept. 23.
"The market is still concerned that what's going on in
Europe will spread to China, the biggest centre for oil demand
growth," said Gordon Kwan, head of energy research at Mirae
Asset Management in Hong Kong.
"But China has enough tools to provide more liquidity and
avoid a hard landing, which will be bullish for oil prices."
China's housing inflation hit its lowest this year in
November, the latest sign that Beijing's efforts to fight rising
prices are bearing fruit as it steadily eases monetary policy to
ensure a soft landing.
The falling home price, in tandem with November's sharp drop
in consumer inflation from July's three-year peak, enables
Beijing to tilt its policies more towards safeguarding economic
growth, away from its top priority of calming inflation just a
few months ago.
China's central bank cut reserve requirements for commercial
lenders late last month for the first time in three years, and
could do so again later this week, Kwan said.
IRAN WATCH
Market participants will be watching events in Iran this
week and the lingering prospect of sanctions over Tehran's
nuclear program choking off supplies from the world's
fifth-largest crude oil exporter.
"Markets will be keeping a close eye on developments
regarding Iran, but at this stage it hasn't had much impact on
prices," analysts at ANZ Bank said in a research note.
Indian companies have begun talks with alternative suppliers
to slowly replace Iranian oil, while South Korea set new
sanctions on Tehran, banning fresh investment in its oil and gas
sectors and blacklisting additional Iranian firms and personnel.
These actions came after the U.S. House of Representatives
passed legislation on Wednesday that would expand sanctions on
Iran, cracking down on a wider range of energy issues and
closing some loopholes in existing energy and financial
sanctions.
The threat of a major supply disruption from OPEC's second
biggest producer has helped support oil prices in recent weeks.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)