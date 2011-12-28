* Iran warns it could halt oil flow through Hormuz

* Brent prices up 5 pct in less than two weeks

* Data expected to show lower U.S. crude stocks

* Coming Up: API crude stocks data; 2130 GMT

By Randy Fabi

SINGAPORE, Dec 28 Brent crude oil steadied above $109 a barrel on Wednesday after rallying for six straight sessions, supported by Iran's threat to halt oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent eased 10 cents in thin trading to $109.17 a barrel by 0153 GMT, after climbing more than a dollar the previous session. Prices have surged over 5 percent since Dec. 16. U.S. crude edged up a cent to $101.35 a barrel.

Iran's first vice-president warned on Tuesday that the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz would be stopped if foreign sanctions were imposed on Iran's crude exports over its nuclear ambitions.

The remarks coincided with a 10-day Iranian naval exercise in the Strait and nearby waters, a show of military force that began on Saturday.

"I'm a long term bull and what we are seeing is justification as to why you want to be in for the long term," said Greg Smith, executive director of Global Commodities Ltd.

"The issues are not going to be resolved quickly as to how supplies are going to be managed if we impose sanctions on Iran."

Most of the crude exported from Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Iraq - together with nearly all the liquefied natural gas from lead exporter Qatar - must slip through the Strait of Hormuz, a 4-mile (6.4 km) wide shipping channel between Oman and Iran.

About a third of all sea-borne oil was shipped through the Strait in 2009, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, and U.S. warships patrol the area to ensure safe passage.

The U.S. State Department said it saw "an element of bluster" in the threat.

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia and other Gulf OPEC states stood ready to replace Iranian oil if further sanctions halted Iranian crude exports, industry sources said.

Oil prices could find further support from the release of weekly U.S. crude stocks data on Wednesday and Thursday.

Domestic crude oil inventories are expected to have fallen for a seventh straight week as refiners delayed imports to draw down stockpiles for year-end tax considerations, a Reuters poll ahead of weekly supply data showed on Tuesday.

The American Petroleum Institute will publish its weekly report at 2130 GMT on Wednesday, while data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration will be released on Thursday.

Crude trading volumes remained reduced in the holiday week, with Brent volume on Tuesday 76 percent below the 30-day average. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)