* U.S. dismisses Iran's threat to take action in Gulf
* China to fine-tune monetary policy; eyes growth
* U.S. to post fall in crude stockpiles last week - poll
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Jan 4 Brent crude fell below
$112 a barrel on Wednesday after sharp gains the previous day
because of rising tensions between Iran and the West and upbeat
economic data from the United States and China.
Brent February crude fell 33 cents to $111.80 barrel
by 0440 GMT, after rising more than 4 percent to settle at the
highest since Nov. 15.
U.S. February crude was down 33 cents to $102.63 a
barrel, following the highest close since May 10 on Tuesday.
"The market typically starts the year bullish," said Jeremy
Friesen, commodity strategist at Societe Generale.
"The New Year optimism and positive data will be supportive
probably until the end of the month, but the reality of the debt
overhang in the financial markets is going to weigh on economic
growth."
Tensions between Iran and the West moved a notch higher
after Tehran issued its most aggressive statement yet after
weeks of sabre-rattling as new U.S. and EU financial sanctions
take a toll on its economy.
Tehran threatened to take action if the U.S. Navy moves an
aircraft carrier into the Gulf although the United States
dismissed it, saying it would keep sending carrier strike groups
through the Gulf regardless.
"The market is right to price in more risk but some discount
in the meantime is likely," Friesen said, adding that it was
either discounting the ability or the willingness of Iran to
carry out its threat.
"I don't think anyone thinks that Iran has anything to gain
by doing it, and they will hurt themselves and their
relationship with China."
GROWTH CONCERNS
Stronger-than-expected economic data from the United States,
Europe and China buoyed oil prices although concerns about the
global economy persisted.
"Austerity measures in Europe and the United States will
continue to weigh on growth," Friesen said.
U.S. manufacturing grew at its fastest pace in six months in
December while U.S. construction rose to a near 1-1/2-year high
in November, lifting hopes that oil demand at the world's
largest consumer will improve.
U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles were expected to have
fallen last week as refiners drew down inventories and limited
imports to lower their year-end taxes requirements, a
preliminary Reuters poll ahead of weekly supply data showed on
Tuesday.
The industry group American Petroleum Institute's inventory
data is due at 2130 GMT on Wednesday, with the U.S. Energy
Information Administration data following on Thursday morning.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel will meet on Jan. 9 to see how much progress
Europe can make on their pledge for tighter fiscal integration.
"It will take a while to resolve this, but the market could
get excited before meetings, creating more volatility," Friesen
said.
(Reporting by Florence Tan)