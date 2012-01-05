* France bond auction renews jitters on euro zone crisis
* EU agree to ban Iranian crude imports
* U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week - API
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Jan 5 Brent crude fell near
$113 a barrel on Thursday as renewed jitters over the euro zone
crisis overshadowed fears of Iranian supply disruption after the
European Union agreed to cut off oil imports from the No. 2 OPEC
producer.
Oil prices are capped by worries that the euro zone crisis
could slow down the global economy and affect fuel demand,
despite escalating tensions between Iran and the West over its
nuclear programme.
The euro fell near a one-week low against the U.S. dollar as
markets refocused on the euro zone debt crisis ahead of a French
bond auction later in the day. A stronger dollar makes
commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.
Brent February crude fell 63 cents to $113.07 by
0322 GMT, after advancing nearly 6 percent in the past two
sessions to close at the highest since Nov. 11 on Wednesday.
U.S. February crude was down 30 cents to $102.92
after a 4.4 percent gain pushed the front-month contract to its
highest settlement since May 10.
"I don't think there's any light at the end of the tunnel
yet," Ryoma Furumi, a commodity sales manager at Newedge Japan,
adding that the euro zone crisis could drag on for another year.
Oil advanced on Wednesday on fears that Iran may take
drastic measures to retaliate as the European Union reached a
preliminary agreement to ban imports of Iranian crude just days
after the United States signed into law tougher financial
sanctions to cut Tehran's revenues.
"It's a knee-jerk reaction as more countries are leaning to
comply with the sanctions," Furumi said.
OPEC SUPPLY
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will travel to
China and Japan next week to discuss U.S. sanctions on Iran,
stepping up efforts to force the Islamic Republic to drop its
nuclear programme.
Despite the EU embargo threat, Iran says it is ready to ship
its oil to China and other Asian countries as well as
Africa.
"The excess Iranian production will continue to be fed back
into Asia," said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of
Barrattsbulletin.com. Buyers could strike a deal to buy the
crude at lower prices, he added.
Saudi Arabia had said it is prepared to increase output in
case of a sudden supply cut. OPEC oil output rose in December to
the highest since October 2008, a Reuters survey found.
Nigeria, another OPEC producer, faces a national strike from
trade unions that could shut down large parts of the country's
oil industry from next week if the government failed to restore
a scrapped fuel subsidy.
Crude stocks in the United States could have fallen more
than expected last week, industry data showed.
U.S. crude stocks fell 4.4 million barrels in the week to
Dec. 30, industry group American Petroleum Institute reported
late on Wednesday, a sharply larger decline that the
200,000-barrel drawdown forecast in a Reuters poll.
Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration will be
released on Thursday at 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT).
(Editing by Sugita Katyal)