* Brent hits high of $112.50, U.S. crude touches $100.19
* Strong debt sales in Spain, Italy boost confidence
* Iran embargo phase-in plan caps gains
By Seng Li Peng and Randy Fabi
SINGAPORE, Jan 13 Brent crude rose above
$112 a barrel on Friday, boosted by worries over supply
disruption from Nigeria, while easing fears on the euro zone
debt crisis after positive demand in Spanish and Italian debt
sales supported sentiment.
But gains were capped by a report that a proposed European
Union embargo on imports of Iranian crude would be phased in
over six months.
Brent crude rose 89 cents to $112.15 a barrel by
0725 GMT after rising more than a $1 to hit an intraday high of
$112.50. Prices were on track for a 1 percent drop this week.
U.S. oil was up 87 cents at $99.97 per barrel, after
touching a high of $100.19 earlier in the session, but was
headed for a 1.5 percent drop this week.
"Iran is perhaps a longer-term issue, meaning that it is not
going to cause an immediate supply disruption," said Victor Shum
of energy consulting firm Purvin & Gertz.
"The more immediate concern is the oil workers' strike in
Nigeria, as that is more likely to result in real supply
disruption."
One of Nigeria's main trade unions said talks with President
Goodluck Jonathan over the government's removal of publicly
popular fuel subsidies were 'fruitful' and ongoing, but strikes
would continue until an agreement was reached.
Nigeria produces more than 2 million barrels of crude oil
per day and is a key supplier to the United States, Europe and
Asia.
"There are more upside risks due to geopolitical issues,"
said Shum who projected that U.S. oil prices would hover around
$100-$105 a barrel range for most of the month, with Brent
having a $10 premium over U.S. oil.
IRAN EYED
Oil prices have been on the rise for weeks due to Iran's
threat to shut down the key Strait of Hormuz oil shipping lane,
in response to sanctions over its nuclear program.
U.S. allies in Asia and Europe said they would support
Washington's campaign to cut Iran's oil exports, but fear of
self-inflicted economic pain is tempering enthusiasm for such an
embargo.
The United States also slapped sanctions on China's
state-run Zhuhai Zhenrong Corp -- said to be Iran's top supplier
of refined petroleum products -- as it sought to impress on
Beijing and Tehran its resolve to increase economic pressure
over Iran's nuclear program.
But India will keep doing business with Tehran, a senior
Indian cabinet minister said on Thursday.
In other markets, Asian shares rose to a one-month high and
the euro clung near its strongest in a week as strong demand in
Spanish and Italian debt sales tempered risk aversion ahead of
another auction from Rome later in the day.
