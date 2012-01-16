* Iran warns of consequences if Arabs back oil sanctions

* Nigerian president and unions fail to strike deal

* Asian shares fall as S&P downgrades 9 euro zone countries

* Brent target lowered to $108.75/bbl -technicals

By Manash Goswami

SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Brent crude rose towards $111 on Monday on worries over supply disruptions after Iran warned Gulf Arab neighbours of consequences if they raised oil output to replace Iranian barrels facing international sanctions.

The latest threat comes as leaders of top Asian buyers of Iranian oil -- China, Japan and South Korea -- tour alternative Middle East suppliers while the United States pressures nations to stop importing oil from the Islamic Republic. Yet gains were capped on concerns over demand after Standard & Poor's cut sovereign debt ratings of nine of the euro zone's 17 countries.

Brent crude gained 37 cents to $110.81 a barrel by 0218 GMT. The contract, which expires later in the day, posted a weekly loss of 2.36 percent. U.S. crude rose 11 cents to $98.81 a barrel, after settling down 2.82 percent for the week, wiping out the previous week's gain of 2.76 percent.

"The United States is trying to persuade buyers to stop importing oil from Iran, while each country is studying its options, its situation," said Ken Hasegawa, a derivatives manager with brokerage Newedge in Tokyo. "This situation will continue with high tension."

The twin factors of supply and demand growth will keep oil trading in a tight range, with U.S. crude trading between $95 and $105 a barrel, Hasegawa said. Without any fresh triggers, oil faces a downtrend after U.S. oil touched a high for this year above $103, he said.

Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Saturday the world's No. 1 oil exporter -- the only one in OPEC with significant unused capacity -- was ready and able to meet any increase in demand. He made no direct reference to sanctions on Iran.

Feeling increasingly isolated, Iran's hardline Islamic clerical elite lashed back by threatening to block the main Middle East oil shipping route.

EUROPEAN WOES

Oil bucked the broader trend across markets on Monday due to the latest warning from Iran. Asian shares, metals and gold all fell after the mass ratings cut further aggravated euro zone funding difficulties, threatening to derail progress made in solving the block's debt crisis.

Standard & Poor's cut ratings of countries, including top-notch France and Austria, and said it would decide shortly whether to downgrade the euro zone's bailout fund.

Friday's rating cuts reduced to four the number of AAA-rated countries guaranteeing the issuance of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), raising concerns about its lending ability, vital to containing the euro zone debt crisis.

"The downgrades were widely anticipated and already priced," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. "However, they set a nervous early tone for this week's markets as we approach more significant hurdles in the evolution of the euro zone crisis."

A bearish target at $108.91 per barrel has been lowered to $108.75 for Brent, while U.S. oil is expected to clear a support at $97.52 per barrel, and head towards a bearish target range of $93.88 to $94.74 thereafter, says Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. (Reporting by Manash Goswami;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)