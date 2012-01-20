* Asian shares gain as Europe funding worries recede

* Filing for new jobless benefits drop to 4-year low

* U.S. gasoline demand plummets to lowest in more than a decade

* Brent biased to revisit a low of $110.37 -technicals

By Manash Goswami

SINGAPORE, Jan 20 Brent crude held steady above $111 on Friday with investors betting oil demand would grow as Europe's funding worries ease amid supply concerns over Iran's latest warning to neighbours not to align themselves too closely with the United States.

But oil was under pressure as gasoline demand in the world's biggest consumer, the United States, fell to its lowest in a more than a decade because high pump prices limited road travel. The latest numbers out of China showing manufacturers started 2012 in a sluggish mode also weighed on the market.

Front-month Brent crude fell 9 cents to $111.46 a barrel by 0251 GMT, after settling 89 cents higher. U.S. February crude, which expires later in the day, slipped 4 cents lower to $100.35.

"There is indeed some optimism about the global economic outlook. There are signs the United States is on its recovery path, and there is some good from Europe," said Victor Shum of energy consulting firm Purvin & Gertz. "Against that we have the geopolitical supply side concerns coming from Iran."

Gasoline inventories jumped by 3.7 million barrels last week, rising for a third week in a row, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said.

The number of Americans filing for new jobless benefits dropped to an almost four-year low last week, and factory activity in the mid-Atlantic expanded moderately.

But the pace of growth probably will slow as analysts cautioned the drop in jobless claims was probably exaggerated by seasonal factors. The slow pace of new orders in the factory report, along with a drop in new home building and permits in December showed that obstacles to a strong recovery remain.

Oil investors remain worried about a supply disruption from Iran, whose foreign minister warned Arab neighbours not to put themselves in a "dangerous position" by aligning themselves too closely with the United States in the escalating dispute over Tehran's nuclear activity.

Iran has threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz, a conduit for a third of the world's seaborne oil trade, if pending Western moves to ban Iranian crude exports cripple its energy sector, fanning fears of a slide into wider Middle East war.

European Union foreign ministers are expected at a meeting on Monday to agree an oil embargo against Iran and a freeze on the assets of its central bank, French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said, confirming diplomatic leaks.

However, they remained divided on Thursday over the details, notably the length of a planned grace period to allow states heavily dependent on Iranian oil to fulfil existing contracts. 

Brent oil is biased to revisit the Thursday low of $110.37 per barrel, while signals are mixed for U.S. oil and a further development of the chart will point a direction. (Reporting by Manash Goswami;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)