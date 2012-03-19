* Saudi oil exports rose 143,000 bpd in January
* IMF says global economy has stabilised
* Coming up: U.S. NAHB housing market index Mar; 1400 GMT
By Francis Kan
SINGAPORE, March 19 Brent crude held above $126
a barrel on Monday, extending last Friday's gains, as prices
were supported by continued concerns over a potential supply
disruption from Iran and the prospect of a stronger U.S. economy
lifting oil demand.
Higher output from top producer Saudi Arabia and plans by
Iraq to expand its export routes have tempered fears of a loss
of Iranian barrels as the deadline for tougher Western sanctions
approaches, but the risk of a major supply squeeze remains,
analysts said.
"It's a question of whether other producers can handle a
significant supply disruption," said Ric Spooner, the chief
market analyst with CMC Markets in Sydney. "The market is still
building a risk premium into prices due to the potential
difficulty with Iran."
Brent crude edged up 20 cents to $126.01 a barrel by
0302 GMT, after settling up more than $3 in the previous
session. U.S. crude rose 23 cents to $107.30, after
climbing almost $2 on Friday.
On the demand side, a brighter outlook for the U.S. economy
and signs of growing stability in the euro zone pushed U.S.
stocks to a near four-year high last week.
The global economy has stepped back from the brink of
danger, but high debt levels in developed markets and rising oil
prices are key risks, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing
Director Christine Lagarde said in Beijing on
Sunday.
SAUDI, IRAQ OUTPUT
Saudi Arabian oil exports rose 143,000 barrels per day (bpd)
in January on the month, according to government data published
Sunday, as the world's leading crude seller increased supplies
to the United States.
To deal with any potential crisis should Iran close the
Strait of Hormuz that is used for a third of the world's
seaborne oil trade, Iraq has set up a contingency plan to expand
its oil export routes, a government spokesman
said.
Another OPEC producer, Oman, located strategically on the
opposite side of the Strait of Hormuz, said the risk of military
conflict between Tehran and the West was rising but there was
still plenty of opportunity to negotiate peace.
Iran has repeatedly denied charges by Western nations it is
developing the capability to build nuclear weapons, but the
United States and European Union have recently imposed tougher
sanctions in an bid to get Tehran to curb its nuclear programme.
U.S. RECOVERY, CHINA DATA
The new sanctions, due to take effect from July 1, have
helped boost Brent prices by nearly 14 percent so far this year,
stoking fears that higher fuel prices could derail economic
growth in the United States, the world's top oil consumer.
But U.S. economic data last week added to a recent spate of
good news about the pace of recovery and put a floor under oil
prices.
Market participants will now be looking at preliminary
Chinese manufacturing data for March due later this week for an
indication of energy demand in the world's no.2 oil consumer.
"January and February data was distorted because of Chinese
New Year, so the March numbers could give us the first look at
the trend for the Chinese economy this year," said Spooner.
HSBC's March flash PMI, the earliest indicator of China's
industrial activity, will be released on Thursday.
Chinese home prices fell in February from January for a
fifth consecutive month and are expected to continue heading
south in coming months, underlining the success of Beijing's
long campaign to cool property market speculation.
China recently cut its official 2012 growth target to 7.5
percent from the 8 percent targeted in each of the last eight
years, aiming to create leeway to deliver reform of areas
including subsidies without igniting inflation.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)