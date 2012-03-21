* U.S. crude stocks down 1.4 mln bbls, vs forecast for build
* Saudi assurance to meet supply shortfall to cap gains
* ANZ forecasts Brent to rise to average of $119/bbl in 2012
* Coming up: U.S. EIA weekly petroleum status report; 1430
GMT
By Francis Kan
SINGAPORE, March 21 Brent crude edged towards
$125 a barrel on Wednesday, rebounding from sharp losses a day
earlier, as lower-than-expected U.S. crude stocks and a weaker
dollar offset the prospect of top exporter Saudi Arabia ramping
up supply.
Industry data showed an unexpected 1.4-million-barrel
decline in crude stockpiles last week, but comments by the Saudi
oil minister that the kingdom was prepared to meet any supply
shortfall is expected to keep a lid on gains.
"The lower stocks is giving support to the market, but the
Saudi comments will put a short-term cap on the oil price, and
ease fears of supply issues emanating out of Iran," said Ben Le
Brun, market analyst with OptionsXpress in Sydney.
Brent crude gained 56 cents to $124.68 a barrel by
0254 GMT, after falling over a dollar in the previous session on
the Saudi comments.
U.S. crude was up 76 cents, or 0.7 percent, at
$106.83. The benchmark plunged over 2 percent on Tuesday.
Oil prices also received a boost after the greenback fell
0.3 percent against a basket of currencies, making
dollar-denominated commodities cheaper when purchased in other
currencies.
U.S. crude stockpiles fell 1.4 million barrels in the week
to March 16, compared with analysts' expectations for an 2.4
million barrel build.
Crude stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for
the benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude, fell 194,000
barrels, the data showed.
The market will now await inventory data from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration on Wednesday for confirmation
of the drawdown.
SAUDI SUPPLY
Saudi Arabia sought to soothe fears about high oil prices,
saying on Tuesday that world supplies were well in excess of
demand and that crude at $125 a barrel was not justified given
the anaemic state of the world economy.
Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said the kingdom had met all
its customers' requests for oil and stood ready to raise output
to full capacity of 12.5 million barrels per day (bpd), if
needed.
At over $124 a barrel, Brent is trading just $23 short of an
all-time high, as tighter Western sanctions on Iran threaten to
slow the country's exports.
The U.S. on Tuesday exempted Japan and 10 EU nations from
financial sanctions because they have significantly cut
purchases of Iranian crude oil, but left Iran's top customers
China and India exposed to the possibility of such steps.
Supply disruptions from Iran and other producers in the
Middle East and North Africa (MENA) have added a $10-$15 a
barrel premium to oil prices, analysts at ANZ Bank said in a
report.
"The rub is the risk premium can be washed out as quickly as
it was built in if MENA concerns abate," the report said.
The bank forecasts Brent to rise 7.2 percent to an average
of $119 a barrel in 2012 over the previous year, while U.S.
crude could gain 10.5 percent to an average of US$105 a barrel.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)