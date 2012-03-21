* U.S. EIA data shows surprise draw down in crude stocks
* Iran concerns, global supply outages support market
By Gene Ramos and Matthew Robinson
NEW YORK, March 21 Brent crude edged up slightly
o n W ednesday while U.S. crude rose $1 in light trading as an
unexpected drop in U.S. stockpiles outweighed a pledge by top
OPEC exporter Saudi Arabia to meet any supply shortfall.
Crude stockpiles in the world's top oil consumer dropped by
1.2 million barrels last week, according to data from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration, confounding forecasts for a
build in inventories and giving oil futures a lift in early
Wednesday trading. Gasoline and distillate stockpiles also
fell.
The gains came one day after Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali
al-Naimi said fundamentals do not support current prices, and
pledged to make up for any potential supply shortfalls in a bid
to soothe market concerns about a potential supply disruption
from Iran.
"Crude futures are up on the EIA inventory draw downs but
prices are also moving up because yesterday's sell-off appears
to have been overdone," Phil Flynn, analyst at PFGBest Research
in Chicago, said.
Worries the standoff between the West and Iran over Tehran's
nuclear program could hit supplies have lifted oil prices by 15
percent this year.
On Wednesday, Brent crude for May delivery rose 8
cents to settle at $124.20 a barrel. U.S. crude futures
settled $1.20 higher at $107.27 a barrel, after sliding more
than $2 on Tuesday.
Trading volumes for both contracts were light, nearly 40
percent below the 30-day moving average in late afternoon
activity.
Analysts said the market is now balancing the Saudi
assurances against the potential risk for the loss of oil from
Iran, which is facing U.S. and EU sanctions in a bid to force
Tehran to halt its nuclear program.
"There is a battle going on between the bulls who think that
crude could push above $110 and people who think that
supply-and-demand fundamentals don't justify oil being above
$100," said Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy in
Stamford, Connecticut.
Saudi Arabia's Naimi argued that supply was outstripping
demand by 1 million barrels per day, and added the OPEC kingpin
pumping 9.9 million bpd -- the most in decades -- supplying
every customer request and could reach its maximum capacity of
12.5 million bpd immediately if needed.
High oil and gasoline prices have become a focal point of the
presidential race in the United States, with the White House
reiterating on Tuesday it plans to expedite the construction of
the southern leg of TransCanada's proposed Keystone XL pipeline.
"The president will reiterate his administration's
commitment to expediting the construction of a pipeline from
Cushing, Oklahoma to the Gulf of Mexico, relieving a bottleneck
of oil and bringing domestic resources to market," a White House
official said ahead of a two-day, four state trip by Obama to
promote his energy policies.
The southern leg of the project would help ease a glut of
crude in the Midwest and ship it to the Gulf Coast refining
center. The larger Keystone XL pipeline project, which would
deliver Canadian crude directly to the Gulf Coast and deeply
opposed by environmental groups, was blocked earlier this year.
TransCanada said it wants the $2.3 billion southern leg in
service by mid- to late 2013. It has told the State Department
it intends to refile its application for the northern section,
and believes that given all the preparatory work that it has
already done it could have an approval decision by the first
part of next year. Assuming it is aproved, it could be in
operation in 2015.