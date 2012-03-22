* China's March factory activity shrinks - HSBC
* Surprise drawdown in U.S. crude stocks - EIA
* Coming up: Euro zone March flash PMI; 0858 GMT
By Francis Kan
SINGAPORE, March 22 Brent crude dropped below
$124 a barrel on Thursday, after weak Chinese manufacturing data
sparked concerns that energy demand growth could slow at the
world's second-largest oil consumer.
China's factory activity shrank in March for a fifth
successive month, with the overall rate of contraction
accelerating and new orders sinking to a four-month low, the
HSBC flash purchasing managers index (PMI) showed on Thursday.
"It's a surprising reading, and is contrary to improving
monetary conditions and a stabilising external conditions," said
Natalie Robertson, a commodities strategist with ANZ Bank in
Melbourne. "It reflects Chinese demand on the ground, which has
a significant impact on commodity markets."
Brent crude shed 50 cents to $123.70 a barrel by
0319 GMT, after settling 8 cents up at $124.20 a barrel.
U.S. crude was down 73 cents at $106.54. The
benchmark rose $1.20 to settle at $107.27 on Wednesday.
HSBC's PMI survey, the earliest indicator of China's
industrial activity, fell back from February's four-month high,
slipping to 48.1, and is likely to reinforce the more bearish
views on China's economic trajectory.
"Growth momentum could slow down further amid a combination
of sluggish export new orders and softening domestic demand.
This calls for further easing steps from the Beijing
authorities," HSBC chief China economist, Qu Hongbin, said in a
statement.
Slowing activity could mean a further relaxation of monetary
policy to help underpin growth in the world's second biggest
economy, but lingering inflation risks uncovered by the survey
highlight the dilemma facing China's policymakers who are
determined to keep a lid on prices.
The Australian dollar fell and shares in Hong Kong gave up
their gains after the data was released.
EURO ZONE WORRIES WEIGH
Oil prices also came under pressure from renewed worries
about the euro zone debt crisis hitting oil demand.
Portugal's core public deficit nearly tripled in the first
two months of 2012, stoking concerns the country may miss its
budget targets and follow Greece in requiring more rescue funds.
Investors will now look to manufacturing data in Europe to
be released on Thursday, with flash PMI estimates from across
the euro zone forecast to show an overall improvement versus
February, according to a Reuters poll.
But losses in oil prices were capped by data showing U.S.
crude stocks fell 1.16 million barrels to 346.29 million barrels
in the week to March 16. A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast
a 2.4-million-barrel build..
Stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for the
New York Mercantile Exchange crude contract declined 176,000
barrels to 38.52 million barrels, the first drop in four weeks.
IRAN RISK
Oil markets continue to be driven by the prospect of supply
disruptions from Iran, analysts said.
The market is now balancing Saudi assurances that it would
make up for any supply shortfalls against the potential risk for
the loss of oil from Iran amid tighter Western sanctions on
Tehran over its disputed nuclear programme, they added.
"The market remains stretched in terms of spare capacity in
our view, and it is close to the point where the price-reducing
effect of further output increases is likely to be countered by
the price-increasing effect of perceived reductions in spare
capacity," said analysts at Barclays Capital in a research note.
Worries the standoff between the West and Iran over Tehran's
nuclear program could hit supplies have lifted Brent prices by
around 15 percent this year.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)