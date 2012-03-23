* Brent to rise $4 to $114.30 in 2012 -Reuters poll

* Major Asian buyers cut Iranian imports

* Coming up: U.S. New Home Sales Feb; 1400 GMT

By Francis Kan

SINGAPORE, March 23 Brent crude was steady above $123 a barrel on Friday, rebounding from sharp falls in the previous session, as better-than-expected U.S. economic data eased fears of a sharp slowdown in China hitting oil demand.

A report showing the number of Americans claiming new unemployment benefits dropped to a four-year low last week, while a gauge of future U.S. economic activity posted its fifth straight monthly increase in February in fresh signs of gaining economic momentum.

But analysts warned that U.S. momentum could slow if the global economy keeps sliding.

Oil prices fell by almost 2 percent on Thursday after data showed manufacturing activity shrinking for a fifth straight month in China and the euro zone showed displayed signs of wilting.

"The macroeconomic picture is getting better, especially in the U.S., and that's helping oil prices. But the recovery is very slow and there's still a lot of uncertainty regarding China and Europe," said Ken Hasegawa, a commodity derivatives manager at Newedge Brokerage in Tokyo.

Brent crude rose 17 cents to $123.31 a barrel by 0151 GMT. The benchmark is set to fall 2 percent this week, after ending flat in the previous week.

U.S. crude was up 18 cents at $105.52, and is poised for a 1.4 percent fall this week, its second straight weekly decline.

IRAN SUPPORT

Ongoing tensions between Tehran and the West over its disputed nuclear programme will continue to add a premium to prices, as the market anticipates further supply disruption from Iran.

Analysts polled by Reuters hiked their forecast for Brent oil prices this year by $4 to $114.30 a barrel, citing the concerns that supply losses could grow as a European Union (EU) ban on Iranian crude takes effect on July 1 and Asian countries face pressure from Washington to cut purchases from Iran.

In addition to the risk of an Iranian disruption, adverse weather, technical glitches and unrest in Syria, Yemen and Sudan has taken an estimated 1.1 million barrels per day of oil production offline, according to Reuters calculations.

"With the current market fundamentals characterised by extremely low inventories and stretched spare capacity, oil prices are to likely to remain high," said analysts at Barclays Capital in a report.

Major buyer South Korea cut imports of Iranian crude in the first two months of 2012, joining Taiwan and South Africa as the latest in a growing group of buyers bowing to international pressure on the Islamic Republic.

In a concession to Asian buyers, the EU will allow some insurance on Iranian oil shipments before the bloc's full embargo starts on July 1, member states agreed on Thursday.

CUSHING BOOST

In Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. traded crude oil futures, U.S. President Barack Obama reiterated his pledge to speed up the approval for the southern leg of the Keystone XL pipeline that would ship crude from the glutted Midwest to the refinery hub at the Texas Gulf Coast.

"We believe that prompt or 2013 WTI values should not strengthen on news that President Obama may be expediting the southern leg of the Keystone XL project, given that the start-up date will still be 2014," said the Barclays report.

(Editing by Jean Yoon)