By Francis Kan
SINGAPORE, April 2Brent crude rose above $123 on
Monday after positive manufacturing data from China eased fears
of a sharp economic slowdown in the world's second-largest oil
consumer and continuing tension in the Middle East threatened
crude supplies.
China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
, which highlights activity at large factories, beat
expectations to hit an 11-month high of 53.1 in March.
Front-month Brent crude rose 23 cents to $123.11 a
barrel by 0305 GMT. The benchmark ended the first quarter on
Friday up $15.50, its biggest quarterly rise since the first
quarter of 2011.
U.S. crude futures rose 16 cents to $103.18, after
rising by more than 4 percent in the previous quarter.
"The Chinese PMI numbers were much better than expected and
that would have an impact on oil. This will help answer some of
the questions over a potential hard landing in China," said Ben
Le Brun, a market analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney.
Asian shares were also higher on Monday, as risk appetite
returned on China's manufacturing data. However, the pickup in
production at large factories was attributed to an expected bump
as winter ends, and economists warned against reading too much
into the stronger-than-expected figure.
SUPPLY FEARS
Oil prices were also boosted by the continued prospect of
supply disruptions, after U.S. President Barack Obama vowed to
forge ahead with tough sanctions on Iran and Iraq's autonomous
Kurdistan region halted oil exports on Sunday in a dispute with
Baghdad over payments.
Obama said on Friday there was enough oil in the world
market - including emergency stockpiles - to allow countries to
cut imports from Iran.
Adding to fears of a potential squeeze, Sudan and South
Sudan on Sunday accused each other of launching attacks in the
oil-producing area straddling their border after a delay in
talks aimed at ending the worst hostilities since Juba declared
its independence.
A Reuters survey showed OPEC oil output rising in March to
its highest since October 2008 as higher Iraqi and Libyan output
offset less production in Iran.
Iraq's crude oil exports rose to 2.317 million barrels per
day (bpd) in March from 2.014 million bpd in February, the head
of the State Oil Marketing Organisation (SOMO) said on Sunday.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)