By Francis Kan
SINGAPORE, April 2Brent crude rose above $123 on
Monday after positive manufacturing data from China eased fears
of a sharp economic slowdown in the world's second-largest oil
consumer and continuing tension in the Middle East threatened
crude supplies.
China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
, which highlights activity at large factories, beat
expectations to hit an 11-month high of 53.1 in March, data
showed on Sunday.
Investors have been worried about Chinese growth losing
steam as policymakers aim for a more sustainable economy that is
less vulnerable to rising prices.
Front-month Brent crude gained 30 cents to $123.18 a
barrel by 0641 GMT. The benchmark ended the first quarter on
Friday up 14.3 percent, its biggest quarterly rise since the
first quarter of 2011.
U.S. crude futures rose 21 cents to $103.23, after
rising by more than 4 percent in the previous quarter.
"The Chinese PMI numbers were much better than expected and
that would have an impact on oil. This will help answer some of
the questions over a potential hard landing in China," said Ben
Le Brun, a market analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney.
Asian shares were also higher on Monday, as risk appetite
returned on China's manufacturing data. However, the pickup in
production at large factories was attributed to an expected
increase as winter ends, and economists warned against reading
too much into the stronger-than-expected figure.
Further boosting optimism over China's growth prospects,
Vice Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday the government's top
priority is to boost domestic consumption to maintain relatively
strong economic growth.
The market will also be watching for March U.S.
manufacturing data, the ISM index, expected later on Friday for
fresh signs of a recovery in the world's biggest oil user.
"The market is currently expecting a mild recovery in March
after the drop in the previous month," said analysts at Deutsche
Bank in a report.
SUPPLY FEARS
Oil prices were also boosted by the continued prospect of
supply disruptions, after U.S. President Barack Obama vowed to
forge ahead with tough sanctions on Iran and Iraq's autonomous
Kurdistan region halted oil exports on Sunday in a dispute with
Baghdad over payments.
Obama said on Friday there was enough oil in the world
market - including emergency stockpiles - to allow countries to
cut imports from Iran.
Adding to fears of a potential supply squeeze, Sudan and
South Sudan on Sunday accused each other of launching attacks in
the oil-producing area straddling their border after a delay in
talks aimed at ending the worst hostilities since Juba declared
its independence.
A Reuters survey showed OPEC oil output rising in March to
its highest since October 2008 as higher Iraqi and Libyan output
offset less production in Iran.
Iraq's crude oil exports rose to 2.317 million barrels per
day (bpd) in March from 2.014 million bpd in February, the head
of the State Oil Marketing Organisation (SOMO) said on Sunday.
