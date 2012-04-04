* U.S. crude stocks up 7.8 million barrels, far above
forecast
* At least 7 North Sea Forties cargoes delayed
* Coming up: U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks; 1430 GMT
By Francis Kan
SINGAPORE, April 4 Brent crude extended losses
toward $124 a barrel on Wednesday after the U.S. central bank
dashed hopes of further economic stimulus, while news that Saudi
Arabia is likely to keep output high in the event of a strategic
stocks release also weighed.
Industry data showing a larger-than-expected rise in crude
inventories in the United States, the world's top consumer of
oil, also pressured prices although losses were capped by
further disruption in exports from the North Sea.
Front-month Brent crude fell 32 cents to $124.54 a
barrel by 0243 GMT, after touching a low of $124.42 earlier.
Brent settled down 57 cents at $124.86 on Tuesday.
U.S. crude futures lost 29 cents to $103.72, after
dropping by more than $1 in the previous session.
"The Fed comments had an influence on oil prices, more for
the U.S. market than Brent and that's why we saw the Brent/WTI
spread widening," said Natalie Robertson, a commodities
strategist with ANZ Bank in Melbourne. "Brent was supported by
supply side disruptions in the North Sea."
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R slipped 2 cents to
$20.83, after reaching around $21 intraday on Tuesday, the
highest since October, Reuters data showed.
Federal Reserve policymakers appear less inclined to launch
a fresh round of monetary stimulus as the U.S. economy gradually
improves, according to minutes for the central bank's March
meeting.
Asian shares eased while the U.S. dollar held on to hefty
gains on Wednesday after the minutes from the U.S. Federal
Reserve's March meeting were released.
SUPPLY ISSUES
Oil prices were also pressured from news that Saudi Arabia
is likely to maintain high oil production in the event consumer
countries release strategic oil reserves, though the kingdom
will not seek to attract buyers for more oil by discounting its
crude.
But actual and potential disruptions continue to be a floor
under prices, with at least seven cargoes of North Sea Forties
crude loading in April being delayed following production
problems.
The number of known delayed shipments is up from five at the
end of last week, trading sources said. There was talk of an
eighth delayed shipment but this could not be confirmed.
A ban on European insurance cover for Iranian oil exports
from July 1 is also threatening to curtail shipments and raise
costs for major buyers. Japan and South Korea have lobbied for
exemptions, but insurance and shipping executives say a complete
ban now looks likely.
Ahead of the European Union embargo targeted at Iran's oil
trade, Japanese insurers are looking to slash coverage for
transporting Iranian crude, industry sources said on Wednesday.
U.S. crude oil inventories rose 7.8 million barrels in the
week to March 30, the industry group American Petroleum
Institute said on Tuesday, a much larger increase than expected.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration's crude inventory
report is due out later on Wednesday.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)