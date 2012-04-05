* U.S. crude stocks up 9 mln barrels last week, far above
forecast
* China March services PMI at 53.3, down from 53.9 -HSBC
* Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims; 1230 GMT
By Francis Kan
SINGAPORE, April 5 Brent crude rose towards $123
a barrel on Thursday after falling sharply in the previous
session on a big jump in U.S. oil inventories, as investors
covered short positions ahead of a key U.S. economic report.
Prices were also supported by fresh signs of a recovery in
the U.S. economy and easing fears of a sharp slowdown in China.
Market participants will be looking to the March nonfarm
payrolls report from the U.S. on Friday for further evidence of
expansion at the world's top oil consumer.
Front-month Brent crude rose 61 cents to $122.95 a
barrel by 0301 GMT, after settling down $2.52 at $122.34 on
Wednesday. U.S. crude futures gained 73 cents to $102.20,
after falling $2.54 in the previous session.
"There is some short covering after yesterday's big fall,
and economic data is also helping," said Ken Hasegawa, a
commodities derivatives manager at Newedge brokerage in Tokyo.
"Trading will be quiet with everyone waiting for the U.S.
employment data on Friday."
Oil prices fell sharply on Wednesday after a government
report showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 16.1 million barrels
in the second half of March, their largest two-week gain since
2001 and far beyond analysts' estimates, according to data from
the Energy Information Administration.
The gains sent stockpiles to the highest level since June
2011 and helped counter concerns about how EU and U.S. sanctions
on Iran might affect supplies, which have already been cut by
disruptions from Yemen, Syria, South Sudan and the North Sea.
ECONOMIC OPTIMISM
A report showing U.S. businesses adding 209,000 jobs in
March slightly beat expectations and raised hopes for a positive
nonfarm payrolls report on Friday.
The key jobs report for March from the U.S. Labor Department
is expected to show a gain of 203,000 jobs, including a rise in
private payrolls of 218,000.
Sentiment over China's economic prospects also strengthened
after the services sector expanded solidly in March and business
confidence hit an 11-month high, though overall activity
remained below its long-term average, a private sector survey of
purchasing managers showed on Thursday.
IRAN SUPPORTS
The loss of Iranian barrels continued to support prices, as
Japanese refiners planned to cut crude imports from Tehran yet
again in April as they shy away from renewing annual contracts.
Japan, the world's third largest oil consumer, has strongly
backed calls to cut Iranian oil imports and earlier reductions
were hailed by its top business and military ally, the United
States, as an example to other countries.
