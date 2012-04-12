* U.S. weekly jobless claims rise, spurs stimulus talk
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, April 12 Oil rose for a second
straight day on Thursday as rumours that data will show strong
growth in China's GDP boosted investor appetite in riskier
assets across several markets.
Traders said commodity and equities markets got a boost
ahead of China's first quarter growth data, due out on Friday,
on expectations the world's No. 2 oil consumer would be stronger
than expected.
Further support came after an Italian bond auction showed
good demand, spurring investors out of the dollar to seek higher
returns from riskier asset classes. The euro zone debt crisis
has spurred worries about global fuel consumption.
Oil traders were also awaiting the resumption of talks
between Iran and world powers over Tehran's disputed nuclear
program on Saturday. If the talks succeed, it
could reduce the risk premium that has lifted oil prices by 15
percent this year on worries about supply from Iran.
ICE Brent crude for May delivery, which is expiring
on Friday, settled up $1.53 at $121.71 a barrel, after dropping
to an early low of $119.28.
U.S. May crude settled up 94 cents at $103.64,
briefly topping the 50-day moving average during intraday
activity before profit taking eroded gains late in the session.
"Today's gains in crude stem from the strong gains in
equities and the weakening of the dollar that raised investor
appetite for oil and other commodities," said Chris Dillaman,
analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
First-time filings for unemployment insurance in the United
States unexpectedly rose last week, hitting their highest since
January and adding to overall concerns about the health of the
giant U.S. economy.
But the latest data also increased expectations that the
U.S. Federal Reserve will take action to support the economy.
On Thursday, New York Federal Bank president William Dudley, an
influential voting member of the U.S. central bank's monetary
policy committee, said that if the economic outlook does worsen,
U.S. policymakers are ready to deploy a third round of asset
purchases.
Such purchases have supported commodity prices in recent
years, pushing investors seeking better returns into the asset
class.
Brent total volume jumped 22 percent against its 30-day
average while U.S. crude dealings were up 8 percent against its
30-day average, according to Reuters data.
U.S. gasoline and heating oil futures ended the day nearly 2
percent higher, extending gains following Wednesday's government
data showing stronger-than-expected stockpile draw downs for
last week.
LOOSER FUNDAMENTALS?
Oil futures had dipped in early trade after the
International Energy Agency, adviser to 28 industrialized
nations on energy policies, said in a monthly report that the
oil market has broken a two-year cycle of tightening supply
conditions as demand growth weakens and top export Saudi Arabia
increases output. [ID: nL6E8FC3Y1]
Oil markets have been balancing demand concerns against a
string of supply losses across the globe and a potential drop in
Iranian export as U.S. and EU sanctions -- aimed at deterring
Tehran's nuclear ambitions -- come into effect over the summer.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
said in a monthly report that oil markets are well supplied and
the only reason prices are high is the perceived danger of a
supply shortage.
