SINGAPORE, April 13 Brent crude futures slipped towards $121 on Friday as demand growth worries resurfaced after China's economic expansion lagged expectations, while caution ahead of talks between Iran and world powers and North Korea's missile launch capped losses.

The world's second-largest economy grew at the weakest pace in nearly three years in the first quarter, with the annual rate of expansion easing to 8.1 percent. This weighed on prices as the market had positioned for the growth numbers to top forecasts.

Front-month Brent crude, which is expiring later in the day, slipped 49 cents to $121.22 per barrel by 0226 GMT, after settling $1.53 higher. The contract is poised to post a fourth straight weekly decline, sliding about 1 percent this week.

U.S. oil slipped 21 cents to $103.43 a barrel after settling 94 cents higher at $103.64. For the week, the benchmark is expected to remain unchanged for a second straight week.

"We do expect prices to come off a bit because the market had expected China's growth to top forecasts," said Ben Le Brun, market analyst at OptionsXpress. "But even at this level, it is higher than what the government expects growth to be. I don't see it as a major cause of worry."

China's fifth successive quarter of slowing annual growth in the first three months of 2012 left the economy on track for its weakest full year of expansion in a decade.

The GDP number matched the 8.1 percent posted in the second quarter of 2009, when policymakers in the world's second-biggest economy were rolling out 4 trillion yuan ($635 billion) in stimulus measures to counter the financial crisis that had driven global trade to a virtual halt.

Global demand for China's exports may remain sluggish into mid-year, with much of the euro zone seen in recession and weak jobs data last week reviving concerns over the strength of U.S. economic recovery.

Brent will edge up to a resistance at $122.62 per barrel before starting a correction, while U.S. oil is expected to end the rebound from the April 10 low of $100.68 around resistance at $104.45 per barrel then start a correction, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Chris Lewis)