* China grew at weakest pace in nearly 3 years in Q1
* Saudi Arabia determined to cool high oil prices
* Brent to edge up to $122.62 -technicals
* Coming Up: Fed's Ben Bernanke speaks; 1700 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, April 13 Brent crude futures slipped
towards $121 on Friday as demand growth worries resurfaced after
China's economic expansion lagged expectations, while caution
ahead of talks between Iran and world powers capped losses.
The world's second-largest economy grew at its weakest pace
in nearly three years in the first quarter, with the annual rate
of expansion easing to 8.1 percent. This weighed on prices as
the market had positioned for the growth numbers to top
forecasts.
Front-month Brent crude, which is expiring later in
the day, slipped 47 cents to $121.24 a barrel by 0438 GMT, after
settling $1.53 higher. The contract is poised to post a fourth
straight weekly decline, matching a similar losing streak in
September.
U.S. oil declined 33 cents to $103.31 a barrel after
settling 94 cents higher at $103.64. For the week, the benchmark
is expected to remain unchanged for the second time in a row.
"We do expect prices to come off a bit because the market
had expected China's growth to top forecasts," said Ben Le Brun,
market analyst at OptionsXpress. "But even at this level, it is
higher than what the government expects growth to be. I don't
see it as a major cause of worry."
China's GDP growth number matched the 8.1 percent posted in
the second quarter of 2009, when policymakers in the world's
second-biggest economy were rolling out 4 trillion yuan ($635
billion) in stimulus measures to counter the financial crisis
that had driven global trade to a virtual halt.
Global demand for China's exports may remain sluggish into
mid-year, with much of the euro zone seen in recession and weak
jobs data last week reviving concerns over the strength of U.S.
economic recovery.
Asian shares pared early gains, while London copper fell
nearly 1 percent and gold edged lower following the China data.
China's implied oil demand rose 3.4 percent in March from a
year earlier to 9.46 million barrels per day (bpd), the lowest
in five months, Reuters calculations based on preliminary
government data showed on Friday.
The daily rate was 200,000 bpd, or 2 percent, lower than the
9.66 million bpd in February, which was the second-highest level
on record, Reuters figures showed.
SAUDI ARABIA
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia reiterated on Friday that it
was determined to bring down high oil prices and was working
with fellow OPEC members towards that goal.
"We are seeing a prolonged period of high oil prices," Oil
Minister Ali al-Naimi said in a statement during a visit to
Seoul. "We are not happy about it. (The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia)
is determined to see a lower price and is working towards that
goal."
Higher output from Saudi Arabia and weaker demand growth
have broken a two-year cycle of tightening supply conditions in
the oil market, the International Energy Agency said in its
monthly report on Thursday.
Still, capping the slide in prices was caution ahead of
talks between Iran and five permanent members of the U.N.
Security Council plus Germany about Tehran's disputed nuclear
programme.
The major powers want Iran "to demonstrate, clearly, in the
actions they propose that they have truly abandoned any nuclear
weapons ambitions", U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Brent will edge up to a resistance at $122.62 per barrel
before starting a correction, while U.S. oil is expected to end
the rebound from the April 10 low of $100.68 around resistance
at $104.45 per barrel and then start a correction, according to
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Investors would look for further indications on additional
monetary stimulus, or quantitative easing, when U.S. Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks later in the day.
"Any comments from Fed officials which toe the official line
on no change till late 2014 will sap the greenback of buying
demand and allow the oil price to rise," Tim Waterer, senior
trader at CMC Markets, said in a report.
U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Thursday suggested the
economy would have to deteriorate for the central bank to
consider additional monetary stimulus, while they also hinted at
the possibility of further action.
(Additional reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Sugita
Katyal)