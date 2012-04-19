* Spanish auction of 2- and 10-year debt coming up
* U.S. crude stocks at highest since Feb, 2009
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, April 19 Brent crude futures held
above $118 on Thursday as investors remained cautious ahead of a
key Spanish bond auction as renewed fears of a euro zone debt
crisis kept a lid on oil demand.
A higher-than-expected fourth straight week of inventory
build in the United States also weighed on crude oil markets.
Brent June crude gained 38 cents at $118.35 a barrel
at 0254 GMT, after hitting an over 2-month low of $116.70 in the
previous session.
U.S. May crude inched up seven cents to $102.74, after
falling more than a dollar in the previous session. The May
contract expires on Friday.
"Everyone's waiting for the Federal Open Market Committee
meeting next week on monetary policy, and the Spain auction
later today, with the outcome potentially having an impact on
the oil market" said Ken Haswegawa, a commodity derivatives
manager at Newedge Brokerage in Tokyo.
"Fundamentally, there's also a lot of inventory on crude
that's weighing on the market, but the Iran talks are providing
support for the oil market."
A more challenging longer-term debt sale looms on Thursday,
when Spain, euro zone's fourth-largest economy, will sell
two-and 10-year bonds, even as an auction of 12- and 18-month
Spanish debt earlier this week was considered a success.
Investors see the sales as a test of demand for the country's
debt.
Spanish banks' bad loans rose to their highest level since
Oct. 1994 in February, to 8.2 percent of their credit
portfolios, Bank of Spain data showed on Wednesday, as the
sector continues to battle sliding house prices and a looming
recession.
All eyes are also on next week's meeting of the
policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which will
be closely scrutinized for any hints of a third round of
quantitative easing, which could have an impact on oil prices.
U.S. STOCKS
U.S. crude stocks jumped 3.86 million barrels in the week to
April 13, increasing the four-week build to nearly 22.8 million
barrels, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration
(EIA) showed.
This far exceeded analyst expectations of a rise of 1.4
million barrels. The build helped to offset ongoing supply
concerns due to a string of disruptions across the globe this
year, as well as worries about the potential loss of oil from
Iran due to EU and U.S. sanctions against Iran set to take
effect in July.