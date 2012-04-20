* Investors cautious after high yields at Spain bond auction
* Weak U.S. economic data stokes demand worries
* Global growth seen subdued, Reuters poll shows
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, April 20 Brent held above $118 per
barrel on Friday, with prices headed for their steepest weekly
drop in more than three months as fears that the euro zone debt
crisis could flare up again dented the demand outlook.
Disappointing data showing the number of Americans claiming
unemployment benefits for the first time fell only slightly last
week also capped gains in oil prices.
Investors are now awaiting next week's meeting of U.S.
Federal Reserve policymakers, which will be closely scrutinized
for any hints of a third round of monetary easing by the world's
top oil consumer, which could have an impact on crude prices.
Brent crude gained 34 cents to $118.34 a barrel by
0358 GMT, on track for its steepest weekly loss in 14 weeks.
U.S. crude gained 44 cents to $102.71, after settling
lower at $102.27 in the previous session.
"The Spain sovereign debt auction went rather well, but the
European economy is still very unstable which is affecting Brent
prices," said Yusuke Seta, a Tokyo-based broker at Newedge.
Spain sold 2.5 billion euros in 2-and 10-year bonds, at the
top end of the targeted amount, but yields on the key 10-year
bond were higher, reflecting fears that it may miss budget
deficit targets.
But economists polled by Reuters said Spain and Italy would
not need international bailouts as they battle through their
debt crises, although their economic ills may drag the euro
zone's recession into mid-year.
According to technical charts, Brent may drop to $116.70 per
barrel, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. U.S. oil needs to
drop below a support at $101.67 per barrel to confirm a target
at $100.68, he added.
U.S. crude remained supported on expectations that an oil
glut in the U.S. Midwest would ease with an
earlier-than-scheduled plan to reverse the flow of the Seaway
crude pipeline.
"Expectations that the stockpile in Cushing will be moved to
the U.S. Gulf Coast is prevailing on the U.S. crude prices over
a bearish Brent market," Seta said.
U.S. crude stocks had jumped 3.9 million barrels in the week
to April 13, substantially exceeding analyst expectations.