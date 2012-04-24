* U.S. crude stocks rose last week -
* Brent/WTI spread narrows after another test above $15/bbl
* Coming up: EIA oil data 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, April 24 Brent crude prices fell and
U.S. crude edged up o n T uesday, narrowing the spread between the
two benchmarks, while weak gasoline futures weighed on the
complex as market participants rotated positions ahead of weekly
inventory reports.
U.S. gasoline fell nearly 1 percent, the biggest percentage
move in the energy futures complex. Analysts cited pressure from
anticipated imports, lackluster demand and weak cash price
differentials.
"(A)n expected upswing in imports during the coming weeks,
soft Gulf coast and Midwest cash markets and possible sale of
Sunoco's Philadelphia refinery all tilt in favor of renewed
gasoline futures weakness," Jim Ritterbusch, president at
Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a report.
Brent's premium to the West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
benchmark U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R narrowed to $14.61 a barrel
based on settlements, after reaching $15.80 intraday. It marked
the third straight session that the spread has failed to push
above last Thursday's $16.03 intraday peak.
Brent June crude fell 55 cents to settle at $118.16
a barrel, having swung from $117.85 to $118.94.
Brent briefly turned positive and U.S. crude extended gains
as North Sea Forties crude, one of the four streams making up
the physical portion of the Brent benchmark, has hit further
delays following the weekend shutdown at the Buzzard field.
U.S. June crude rose 44 cents to settle at $103.55 a
barrel, having reached $104.10. Falling to $102.79 intraday, it
recovered without testing support near the 100-day moving
average (MA) of $102.07.
U.S. crude tested below the 100-day MA the previous session
and several times this month, after staying above level since
Nov. 1, 2011.
Total crude trading volumes for Brent and U.S. crude
remained below their 30-day averages, with Brent turnover higher
than for its U.S. counterpart.
U.S. crude oil implied volatility fell hard early as crude
oil futures traded within a narrowly-defined range.
The Chicago Board Options Exchange's Oil Volatility Index
, dropped to 25.72 percent intraday, its lowest since Dec.
27, 2010, before recovering to close at 26.16, down 2.79
percent.
A weak dollar was cited as bolstering dollar-denominated
crude, but mixed U.S. economic data offered little support.
Oil prices continue to be buffeted as Europe's debt problems
and worries about slower global economic growth cast a bearish
picture, while sanctions on Iran because of its nuclear dispute
with the West and the potential for other supply disruptions
remain supportive.
U.S. GASOLINE WEAKENS
U.S. RBOB gasoline fell nearly 3 cents, but
maintained its premium to U.S. heating oil despite the
distillate benchmark falling a penny.
Gasoline cargoes on offer to the New York Harbor products
market, delivery point for the U.S. futures contract, have
helped pressure cash differentials and futures.
Sunoco Inc's talks to keep the biggest U.S. East
Coast refinery running will keep the facility open at least
through August and the summer driving season, regardless of the
outcome of negotiations with the Carlyle Group LP, adding
pressure to gasoline prices.
U.S. gasoline demand fell last week as pump prices remained
above year-ago levels, MasterCard said in a weekly report.
Demand fell 6.1 percent from a year earlier and 0.3 percent from
the previous week, the report said.
U.S. OIL INVENTORIES
U.S. crude stocks fell 985,000 barrels last week, industry
group American Petroleum Institute said in a report, against a
forecast for a build.
Gasoline stocks fell 3.6 million barrels and distillate
inventories fell 3.6 million barrels, the API said.
U.S. crude stocks were expected to have risen 2.7 million
barrels last week, with distillates near flat, up 100,000
barrels and gasoline stocks down 900,000 barrels, a Reuters
survey of analysts ahead of the API report showed.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will report
will follow on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).
Markets on Wednesday will monitor the result of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, with the central bank
likely to stick to its previous message that official borrowing
costs should stay near zero.
